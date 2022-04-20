We’re sorry…

Landen and Aden Perez, 18, still love their strawberries from S&G Farms located on Pulliam Road in Pleasanton. They attend Frank L. Madla ECHS and are the twin sons of Candace and Freddy Perez who head up the Poteet VFD Auxiliary Group. The twins are also members of the auxiliary group and volunteer firefighters with the Poteet VFD. The auxiliary group is a support system for the firefighters that puts on fundraising and community events and prepares meals for firefighters when there are on a call. They meet the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m at the Poteet VFD. You can support them at the Poteet Strawberry Festival this weekend where they will have various food booths on the grounds as well as a donation drive at the main entrance Friday-Sunday. Follow them on Facebook for more information.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO