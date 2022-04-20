We’re sorry…

Her paintings will be on display at Cappy’s Restaurant in San Antonio from now until May 23. Stop by and see the artwork. Spaghetti meal with tea and dessert. Plates are $10 each. Thursday, April 21 at Pleasanton Civic Center. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or until sold out. Raffle tickets available at the door.
Landen and Aden Perez, 18, still love their strawberries from S&G Farms located on Pulliam Road in Pleasanton. They attend Frank L. Madla ECHS and are the twin sons of Candace and Freddy Perez who head up the Poteet VFD Auxiliary Group. The twins are also members of the auxiliary group and volunteer firefighters with the Poteet VFD. The auxiliary group is a support system for the firefighters that puts on fundraising and community events and prepares meals for firefighters when there are on a call. They meet the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m at the Poteet VFD. You can support them at the Poteet Strawberry Festival this weekend where they will have various food booths on the grounds as well as a donation drive at the main entrance Friday-Sunday. Follow them on Facebook for more information.
Levi Puett had an “egg”tastic time at Cowboy Fellowship’s annual Easter Egg Hunt this past Sunday. He is the son of Lauren and Austin Puett and grandson of Cowboy Fellowship Youth Pastor Phillip Puett and wife Casey.
2022 Beef Cattle Series, April 21, 6 p.m.; June 16, 3 p.m.; Aug. 8, 3 p.m. RSVP to Sarah Nichols, sarah. nichols@agtamu.edu, 210- 631-0400. 75th Poteet Strawberry Fest., April 22-24, Strawberry Festival Grounds. Taste of Texas Food Show, April 24, Judging 11:00 a.m., Auction 1 p.m. Rotary Club Pavilion, Poteet...
Comments / 0