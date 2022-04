The City of Pleasanton and Coastal Bend College launched the Pleasanton Trades Program last month for qualifying Pleasanton residents. The goal of the PTP is to provide a skills certification program for high-demand technical career fields. PTP includes online instruction and site-based skills demonstration with approved business-partners and mentors. PTP offers state-recognized certifications in Electrician, Plumbing, and HVAC. The electrician program is 144 course hours, the HVAC program is 162 course hours and the plumbing program is 145 course hours. The course hours do not include the time the individual will spend at a worksite for work experience. The City of Pleasanton will cover full course registration fees for up to 25 Pleasanton residents. Twelve students have enrolled in the program since it launched in March.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO