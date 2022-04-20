ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Dr. Richard Tuli appointed as deputy director of the TGH Cancer Institute

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationally recognized radiation oncologist, physician and scientist Dr. Richard Tuli has been named deputy director of the TGH Cancer Institute. Tuli is...

scitechdaily.com

Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure Identified in Babies Who Later Develop Autism

Research led by Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett , PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, from UNC-Chapel Hill is the first to demonstrate overgrowth of the amygdala in the first year of life, before babies show most of the behavioral symptoms that later consolidate into a diagnosis of autism. This overgrowth may be unique to autism, as babies with fragile X syndrome show a different brain growth pattern.
click orlando

Ask a doctor: Understanding Parkinson’s disease

FLORIDA – As we get older, there are many things we have to look out for, health-wise. One of those things is Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that can limit mobility in those who experience it. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, the disease affects dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra of the brain.
MedicalXpress

Guidelines updated for Barrett esophagus diagnosis and management

In a new American College of Gastroenterology guideline, published in the April issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology, screening methods have been broadened and guidance has been updated on intervals and techniques of surveillance for patients with Barrett esophagus (BE). Nicholas J. Shaheen, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of...
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of the novel SHP2 degrader SHP2-D26, alone or in combination, against lung cancer is associated with modulation of p70S6K/S6, Bim and Mcl-1

SHP2, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, plays a critical role in fully activating oncogenic signaling pathways such as Ras/MAPK downstream of cell surface tyrosine receptors (e.g., EGFR), which are often activated in human cancers, and thus has emerged as an attractive cancer therapeutic target. This study focused on evaluating the therapeutic potential of the novel SHP2 degrader, SHP2-D26 (D26), either alone or in combination, against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. While all tested NSCLC cell lines responded to D26 with IC50s of < 8 Î¼M, a few cell lines (4/14) were much more sensitive than others with IC50s of â‰¤"‰4 Î¼M. There was no clear association between basal levels of SHP2 and cell sensitivities to D26. Moreover, D26 rapidly and potently decreased SHP2 levels in different NSCLC cell lines in a sustained way regardless of cell sensitivities to D26, suggesting that additional factors may impact cell response to D26. We noted that suppression of p70S6K/S6, but not ERK1/2, was associated with cell responses to D26. In the sensitive cell lines, D26 effectively increased Bim levels while decreasing Mcl-1 levels accompanied with the induction of apoptosis. When combined with the third generation EGFR inhibitor, osimertinib (AZD9291), synergistic effects on decreasing the survival of different osimertinib-resistant cell lines were observed with enhanced induction of apoptosis. Although D26 alone exerted moderate inhibition of the growth of NSCLC xenografts, the combination of osimertinib and D26 effectively inhibited the growth of osimertinib-resistant xenografts, suggesting promising efficacy in overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib.
Health
MedicalXpress

Surgeon, anesthesiologist satisfaction found to be unreliable indicators of patient satisfaction during ocular surgery

New research findings suggest that providers are poor predictors of patient satisfaction with anesthesia and perioperative comfort. Published in Clinical Ophthalmology, researchers from Boston Medical Center discovered that only a low-level association was demonstrated between a patient and provider's satisfaction with anesthesia, even when individual measures of patient satisfaction such as pain and anxiety were isolated.
EverydayHealth.com

What Are Alternative, Complementary, and Integrative Health Approaches?

Nearly one-third of Americans say they use alternative health approaches, also known as complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). And if you’ve ever attended a yoga class, taken a breath to destress, or received a massage, you can count yourself as someone who’s tested out this approach. Here’s a look at what these terms mean, their potential benefits, and how to find the right practitioner for you.
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence-enabled decision support in nephrology

Kidney pathophysiology is often complex, nonlinear and heterogeneous, which limits the utility of hypothetical-deductive reasoning and linear, statistical approaches to diagnosis and treatment. Emerging evidence suggests that artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled decision support systems - which use algorithms based on learned examples - may have an important role in nephrology. Contemporary AI applications can accurately predict the onset of acute kidney injury before notable biochemical changes occur; can identify modifiable risk factors for chronic kidney disease onset and progression; can match or exceed human accuracy in recognizing renal tumours on imaging studies; and may augment prognostication and decision-making following renal transplantation. Future AI applications have the potential to make real-time, continuous recommendations for discrete actions and yield the greatest probability of achieving optimal kidney health outcomes. Realizing the clinical integration of AI applications will require cooperative, multidisciplinary commitment to ensure algorithm fairness, overcome barriers to clinical implementation, and build an AI-competent workforce. AI-enabled decision support should preserve the pre-eminence of wisdom and augment rather than replace human decision-making. By anchoring intuition with objective predictions and classifications, this approach should favour clinician intuition when it is honed by experience.
Nature.com

Integrating human brain proteomes with genome-wide association data implicates novel proteins in post-traumatic stress disorder

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified several risk loci for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); however, how they confer PTSD risk remains unclear. We aimed to identify genes that confer PTSD risk through their effects on brain protein abundance to provide new insights into PTSD pathogenesis. To that end, we integrated human brain proteomes with PTSD GWAS results to perform a proteome-wide association study (PWAS) of PTSD, followed by Mendelian randomization, using a discovery and confirmatory study design. Brain proteomes (N"‰="‰525) were profiled from the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex using mass spectrometry. The Million Veteran Program (MVP) PTSD GWAS (n"‰="‰186,689) was used for the discovery PWAS, and the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium PTSD GWAS (n"‰="‰174,659) was used for the confirmatory PWAS. To understand whether genes identified at the protein-level were also evident at the transcript-level, we performed a transcriptome-wide association study (TWAS) using human brain transcriptomes (N"‰="‰888) and the MVP PTSD GWAS results. We identified 11 genes that contribute to PTSD pathogenesis via their respective cis-regulated brain protein abundance. Seven of 11 genes (64%) replicated in the confirmatory PWAS and 4 of 11 also had their cis-regulated brain mRNA levels associated with PTSD. High confidence level was assigned to 9 of 11 genes after considering evidence from the confirmatory PWAS and TWAS. Most of the identified genes are expressed in other PTSD-relevant brain regions and several are preferentially expressed in excitatory neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocyte precursor cells. These genes are novel, promising targets for mechanistic and therapeutic studies to find new treatments for PTSD.
MedicalXpress

Guideline issued for preventing SSI after major extremity trauma

In an evidence-based clinical practice guideline published by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, recommendations are presented for the prevention of surgical site infection (SSI) after major extremity trauma. Researchers evaluated the current best evidence associated with treatment to develop recommendations for prevention of SSI among adults after major extremity...
natureworldnews.com

Non-Invasive Treatment Proven Effective for Rats with Liver Cancer

An interesting, non-invasive therapy has been shown to be effective in rodents with liver malignancy. Experts have employed targeted ultrasonography to eliminate up to 75% of the mass of a malignant melanoma. The medication apparently appears to activate the rodents' immunity, causing them to take over and eliminate the remainder.
CANCER

