This Couple is Going Viral for Their $500 Wedding—Here’s How They Pulled it Off

DJ Digital

The average cost of a wedding is around $30,000 but this couple managed to pull it off for less than 2% of that total.

For a total of $500, Kiara Brokenbrough and her husband Joel managed to tie the knot by spending "the least amount of money as possible."

Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible. And to spend the least amount of money as possible

So, how did they pull this off?

For starters, Kiara spent less than $50 on her dress and justified it with the fact that she would only be wearing it "for a few hours." The couple also opted to hold their ceremony right off the Angeles Crest Highway.

This wasn't just any "side of the road" ceremony as the backdrop of their wedding included Southern California's San Gabriel and Sierra Pelona Mountains. Being that it was a public area with no permit, it kept their guest list down to about 30-40 people including relatives and their closest friends.

They only needed to pay for chairs and an arch.

Speaking of their loved ones, they couldn't have gotten by without a little help from their guests as Kiara's godmother gifted the couple their flowers, and other family members came together to cover the cost of their wedding cake.

One of the biggest expenses in any wedding is usually food and drink and the cost per head can get pricey depending on what type of catering and what type of requirements or restrictions come with your venue. Luckily for Kiara and Joel, their guests agreed to cover the price of their own individual food and beverage.

The after-party for their wedding was held at Misty's Lounge nearby, and while they didn't have a reservation, they got there early enough for everyone to easily get in and a good time was had by all.

The people we have there, they understood the assignment. They understood the things that we were trying to do, and they really supported us

I spoke with a few different people who say that pulling off a wedding of that caliber for $500 is nearly impossible and that Kiara definitely had a little bit of luck on her side to get it done. The cheapest price I heard from the people I asked was around $10,000.

There were definitely a lot of reactions on social media that reflected that very same message.

Of course, there were also a lot of opinions and hot takes.

Kiara and Joel say that they hope their story can inspire other couples who are looking to have their big day on a budget. Kiara says the most important thing to keep in mind when approaching the wedding is "their marriage and life together."

A debt-free* married life, indeed.