ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Pipestone tennis serves BSC loss to Fairmont

Sentinel
 2 days ago

PIPESTONE — The Pipestone Arrows hit the mark in sweeping both the singles and doubles brackets to net a 7-0 victory over the Fairmont Cardinals during Big South Conference tennis action Tuesday in Pipestone. Makhi Winter needed a super tiebreaker to fend off Fairmont’s Carter Quist during fourth...

www.fairmontsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Mankato West holds on to defeat Austin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over at ISG Field, Mankato West squared off against Austin in a Big 9 Conference match-up Thursday evening. The Scarlets would go on to win 2-1.
MANKATO, MN
KDHL AM 920

WEM Softball Remains Undefeated

The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers defeated the Triton Cobras 5-2 in Gopher Conference action Thursday to run their record to 2-0. Junior Addyson Taylor allowed 2 hits with 6 strikeouts, 2 walks for the Buccaneers while throwing 111 pitches, 77 strikes. Junior shortstop Jordan Green was the only WEM player to achieve...
WATERVILLE, MN
KEYC

Madelia defeats Loyola in Valley Conference showdown

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Loyola and Madelia squared off Thursday evening at Bowyer Field in Mankato. Madelia would go on to win 6-3. Dylan Grev went the distance for an 11-strikeout complete game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, MN
Sports
Pipestone, MN
Sports
City
Fairmont, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Pipestone, MN
City
Waseca, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis to host Big 10 basketball tournaments in 2023 and 2024

More college basketball is coming to the Twin Cities. What's happening: The Big 10 Conference announced yesterday that Minneapolis will host its women's and men's tournaments in the coming years. The women will play at Target Center in both 2023 and 2024, with the men joining the second year.Why it matters: It's fun to watch (in person!) and, similar to the NCAA Women's Final Four games, should attract droves of visitors to downtown.That's good news for hotels and other businesses that rely on big bookings for revenue. What they're saying: Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a statement that the tournaments "will continue to fuel Minnesota's reputation as a true basketball state." Of note: The University of Minnesota Gophers are part of the conference.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lootpress

Prep Softball: Murphy and Mahon guide Chapmanville past Wyoming East

New Richmond – A day after scoring 16 runs in a win over Westside, Wyoming East’s softball team seemingly used up its weekly allotment of offense. Chapmanville pitcher Chloe Murphy held the Lady Warriors to just three hits, tossing a perfect game through 4.2 innings as the Tigers swept their season series with East, taking a 9-1 six-inning win in New Richmond Friday.
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsc#Lund#Big South Conference#The Fairmont Cardinals
WDIO-TV

Duluth Wolfpack boy's lacrosse drops home opener to Rogers

The Duluth Wolfpack boy's lacrosse team dropped their home opener to Rogers 11-8 Thursday evening at Duluth East. Colby Larson scored three goals for the Wolfpack, while Logan Lian added two goals and one assist. Duluth (1-1) will next visit Grand Rapids Tuesday at 7pm.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYC

HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Mankato East

Minnesota State star goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay accepted a six-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a violation of its drug policy. Maverick Hockey Round Up: Part 1. Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT. KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘A True Basketball State’: Big Ten Men’s, Women’s Tournaments Coming To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Big Ten will bring its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Minneapolis in the coming years, the conference announced Wednesday. Target Center will host the women’s tournament in 2023, and the year after both tournaments will be played there. “After this year’s sold-out NCAA Women’s Final Four, hosting the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, and the Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024 will continue to fuel Minnesota’s reputation as a true basketball state,” Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a release. Both tournaments were most recently held in Indianapolis. Here are the schedules for the tournaments in Minneapolis: – 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 1-5 – 2024 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 6-10 – 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: March 13-17 The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, who play in the Big Ten, have never won either tournament. This season, each team lost its first matchup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy