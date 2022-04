GERING- The Eagle Rock prescribed fire at Scotts Bluff National Monument is scheduled for late April into early May, depending upon weather and fuel conditions. This 45-acre prescribed fire unit encompasses monument land located on the north side of Old Oregon Trail Road, west of the monument visitor center and administration buildings complex in the vicinity of Eagle Rock. It is expected to take one day to complete the burn, with firefighters monitoring the project and its effectiveness for several days following.

GERING, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO