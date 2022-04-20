East County birds build nests in all the wrong places

Local robin claims ladder as feathered-friends continue nest building across region

Birds across East Multnomah County are continuing to build their nests — though some don't always pick the best spots.

Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas spotted a new neighbor moving in pretty close to her property along Johnson Creek. A robin had begun building a nest on top of a ladder leading against her house — a location she isn't sure is the most sustainable.

For robins, the males will gather the materials while the females take on the building duties. They construct cup-like nests with a foundation of mud lined with grasses, twigs and other materials. Eventually they lay their iconic bright blue eggs.

Meanwhile crows go much higher to build their homes, serving as inspiration for a ship's crow's nest at the top of the main mast. Construction runs from early March through June as nests fail. It takes about two weeks to finish, and female crows lay a clutch of 2-6 eggs.

A crow's nest is made of mostly pencil-width twigs, about 1.5 feet across and 8-10 inches deep. They are then lined with soft materials like grass, tree bark, moss, flowers, paper or fur. Most commonly they can be located near the top third of a tree.

Jay nests are similar in shape to crows, but are smaller in size.

