Multnomah County, OR

East County birds build nests in all the wrong places

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Local robin claims ladder as feathered-friends continue nest building across region

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnBdi_0fF2oCrE00

Birds across East Multnomah County are continuing to build their nests — though some don't always pick the best spots.

Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas spotted a new neighbor moving in pretty close to her property along Johnson Creek. A robin had begun building a nest on top of a ladder leading against her house — a location she isn't sure is the most sustainable.

For robins, the males will gather the materials while the females take on the building duties. They construct cup-like nests with a foundation of mud lined with grasses, twigs and other materials. Eventually they lay their iconic bright blue eggs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1pQ9_0fF2oCrE00

Meanwhile crows go much higher to build their homes, serving as inspiration for a ship's crow's nest at the top of the main mast. Construction runs from early March through June as nests fail. It takes about two weeks to finish, and female crows lay a clutch of 2-6 eggs.

A crow's nest is made of mostly pencil-width twigs, about 1.5 feet across and 8-10 inches deep. They are then lined with soft materials like grass, tree bark, moss, flowers, paper or fur. Most commonly they can be located near the top third of a tree.

Jay nests are similar in shape to crows, but are smaller in size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xrQd_0fF2oCrE00

