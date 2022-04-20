ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

New acupuncture clinic opens in Gresham

By Angel Rosas
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Cole Magbanua brings thirty years of acupuncture experience to East County

Longtime practitioner and teacher of acupuncture, Cole Magbanua, has moved his Portland based clinic to Gresham to share the benefits of the 4,000-year-old medical practice.

Magbanua opened Acupuncture Gateway in 2003 in Portland. After 15 years, Magbanua moved his family and the business to Gresham. The new location is at 1024 N.E. Division St.

"(Acupuncture) is a full medicine," Magbanua said. "It has been in use in China for many thousands of years and has been shown to be effective for treating pain, especially in the lower back."

Magbanua said he's excited to bring his years of experience to the residents of East Multnomah County.

Magbanua began studying and practicing acupuncture in1991. After graduating from the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine in 1997, Magbanua continue practicing acupuncture and Chinese medicine in public health clinics, private practices and volunteer clinics. Later, he joined the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine as clinic supervisor, herbal dispensary manager and a faculty member where he shared his unique style of acupuncture for six years.

Magbanue also holds a certificate in plant-based nutrition from the Center for Nutrition Studies at Cornell University. He continues to teach as he gives seminars and lectures on acupuncture, Chinese medicine and nutrition around the world.

Having been a practitioner of acupuncture and other Chinese medicines for decades, Magbanua is happy to see the use of acupuncture become more mainstream, understood and recognized for the benefits it has on pain relief and other ailments.

"We are starting to get recommended by other medical doctors more often and even the Veterans Administration is sending us patients for many different conditions like stokes," Magbanua said. "Pain is what most of our patients come in for, but it is a full medicine so we can treat anything."

With that in mind, Magbanua understands that people can be hesitant to try acupuncture because of fear or the needles or the potential to add to their discomfort.

"They are needles, but they are very fine needles, about the size of a hair," "Many first-time patients say they can barely feel them. You would think it is this stressful tense thing, but we make things relaxed, a lot of patients actually fall asleep."

TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

What: Acupuncture Gateway

Location: 1024 N.E. Division St., Gresham

Phone: 503-252-1731

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

