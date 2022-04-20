Gresham Ford's Bess Wills earns 2022 Salute to Dealers honor

Ford Company award recognizes her work with SnowCap, My Father's House, and other charities

A Gresham car dealership owner received a prestigious global award for her dedication in bettering East Multnomah County.

Gresham Ford owner Bess Wills was honored with a 2022 Salute to Dealers award, a Ford Motor Company initiative that recognizes those who commit their time and resources to uplifting the lives of others. The causes championed include fostering education for children, supporting veterans and the disabled, and helming food and housing programs for the homeless and at-risk individuals.

"(Her) kindness, generosity and willingness to give of her time, ideas and resources make her an extraordinary asset to the Gresham community and an exemplary example for others," said a Ford Motor Company spokesperson.

The award debuted in 2001 by Edsel Ford and has since been given to 148 dealers around the world. As part of the honors, the Ford Company will donate $10,000 to a charity of Wills' choice.

Wills was one of six recognized this year. She was touted for her work with the Gresham-Barlow Education Foundation and the annual Fill-A-Bag food drive for SnowCap Community Charities, not only by gathering donations of food and clothing but also by promoting the mission and raising food scarcity awareness.

She is an avid supporter of Gresham's first responders, an advocate of My Father's House, and puts on a yearly iconic performance during the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Charity Breakfast.

Through the dealership Wills has the "Contribute to the Community" initiative, where she donates a percentage of each customer's service bill, up to $100, and also $100 per vehicle, upon request, to the church, charity or nonprofit organization of the customer's choice.