Nurse union begins voting for strike at Providence St. Vincent

By Sally Segar
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Voting ends May 3. If nurses vote to authorize the strike, the ONA union will have to give Providence a 10-day notice.

Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center began voting Tuesday, April 19, to decide on authorizing a strike at the hospital.

The 1,600 ONA nurses at the hospital will be able to vote through Tuesday, May 3. The strike, according to the Oregon Nurses Association union, would protest Providence St. Vincent's unfair labor practices.

According to a press release, ONA filed unfair labor practice charges over Providence's attempts to discriminate and retaliate against nurses engaged in protected union activity and speak up for patient and caregiver safety.

"Instead of interfering with nurses' rights, Providence should be working with us to raise staffing standards, improve patient care, make health care more affordable and retain the frontline nurses and health professionals our community counts on," said John Smeltzer, ONA executive committee president at the hospital. "Our patients and staff deserve better."

The union also said Providence has refused to provide "critical safety information" about staffing in emergency departments during negotiations — departments that have been "consistently understaffed during the pandemic."

The strike would be related to the alleged unfair labor practices, but ONA and its nurses are advocating for other needs, too.

On March 15, nurses from Providence hospitals across Oregon met at Providence St. Vincent for an informational picket — not a strike — raising concerns about patient safety and nurse standards.

Hundreds of nurses and supporters called for stronger patient safety standards, affordable healthcare for nurses, paid leave, higher wages and better staffing requirements written into contracts.

"Nurses are patients' safety net, and hospitals continue to weaken that net by understaffing and falling short on the economics that impact nurses' lives," said Virginia Smith, ONA executive committee president at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.

In a statement provided by communications director Gary Walker, Providence St. Vincent "wants to come to an agreement as quickly as possible, and we believe our represented nurses share that interest."

Providence disagrees with ONA's claims that its nurses' wages are behind market, according to the statement. The hospital also said it is "disappointing" that ONA declined to bring in a neutral federal mediator to assist with negotiations.

"Strikes don't settle contracts," the statement said, "getting together and discussing the issues face-to-face at the bargaining table does."

If nurses vote to authorize the strike, ONA leaders will determine the next steps, including setting potential strike dates, a press release said. The union will have to give Providence a 10-day notice to allow management to transfer patients and cease admissions or to reach an agreement with the union and avoid the strike.

The union is currently scheduled to meet with hospital management for its next bargaining session on April 28.

Former Sherwood chamber chief pursues new business

Corey Kearsley and his wife start Prepare Your Affairs, a business that advises families during a period of grief. It didn't take long for the former executive director of the Sherwood Area Chamber of Commerce to find a new niche in the community. Corey Kearsley, along with his wife, Katie...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Barton, Decker spar in WashCo district attorney debate Wednesday

DA Kevin Barton and challenger Brian Decker are opposites, disagreeing on the future of public safety in the county. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and challenger Brian Decker faced off in a spirited debate Wednesday, April 20, at the Westside Commons in Hillsboro. The two candidates are "nothing alike — at all," in the words of the incumbent. They have starkly different opinions on what the justice system should look like and how the DA's Office should function. During the debate, which was moderated by Ed Kroll from the Washington County Bar Association, Barton said he fears that Decker's "extreme"...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Cheyenne Post

Med Group Airman Goes Above and Beyond

When the bone marrow donation registry was promoted across F.E. Warren in June 2021, Mighty Ninety Airmen signed on with the hope that they might make a difference in someone’s life – or even save a life. One of those Airmen did not hesitate when the swab was...
MILITARY
Columbia County Spotlight

LETTERS: Will biofuel project be good or bad for Columbia County?

The Spotlight hears readers' different takes on the NEXT Renewable Fuels project.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Fluff about 'green' NEXT biofuel project is just that Cosmetology? It seems...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
