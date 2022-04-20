Nurse union begins voting for strike at Providence St. Vincent

Voting ends May 3. If nurses vote to authorize the strike, the ONA union will have to give Providence a 10-day notice.

Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center began voting Tuesday, April 19, to decide on authorizing a strike at the hospital.

The 1,600 ONA nurses at the hospital will be able to vote through Tuesday, May 3. The strike, according to the Oregon Nurses Association union, would protest Providence St. Vincent's unfair labor practices.

According to a press release, ONA filed unfair labor practice charges over Providence's attempts to discriminate and retaliate against nurses engaged in protected union activity and speak up for patient and caregiver safety.

"Instead of interfering with nurses' rights, Providence should be working with us to raise staffing standards, improve patient care, make health care more affordable and retain the frontline nurses and health professionals our community counts on," said John Smeltzer, ONA executive committee president at the hospital. "Our patients and staff deserve better."

The union also said Providence has refused to provide "critical safety information" about staffing in emergency departments during negotiations — departments that have been "consistently understaffed during the pandemic."

The strike would be related to the alleged unfair labor practices, but ONA and its nurses are advocating for other needs, too.

On March 15, nurses from Providence hospitals across Oregon met at Providence St. Vincent for an informational picket — not a strike — raising concerns about patient safety and nurse standards.

Hundreds of nurses and supporters called for stronger patient safety standards, affordable healthcare for nurses, paid leave, higher wages and better staffing requirements written into contracts.

"Nurses are patients' safety net, and hospitals continue to weaken that net by understaffing and falling short on the economics that impact nurses' lives," said Virginia Smith, ONA executive committee president at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.

In a statement provided by communications director Gary Walker, Providence St. Vincent "wants to come to an agreement as quickly as possible, and we believe our represented nurses share that interest."

Providence disagrees with ONA's claims that its nurses' wages are behind market, according to the statement. The hospital also said it is "disappointing" that ONA declined to bring in a neutral federal mediator to assist with negotiations.

"Strikes don't settle contracts," the statement said, "getting together and discussing the issues face-to-face at the bargaining table does."

If nurses vote to authorize the strike, ONA leaders will determine the next steps, including setting potential strike dates, a press release said. The union will have to give Providence a 10-day notice to allow management to transfer patients and cease admissions or to reach an agreement with the union and avoid the strike.

The union is currently scheduled to meet with hospital management for its next bargaining session on April 28.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.