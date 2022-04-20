ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Shake Up Your Cinco De Mayo Fiesta with Authentic Flavor

By Cincy Lifestyle Staff
WCPO
 2 days ago

If you’re planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, award-winning mixologist Erick Castro has got your...

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

How to Make a Mai Tai Fit for a Tropical Vacation

For decades, Vic Bergeron swore up and down that the Mai Tai was invented in 1944 at his Northern California restaurant, Trader Vic’s. And that was that. Until it wasn’t. You see, there’s also a case to be made that Bergeron’s good friend and business rival Ernest Raymond Beaumont Gantt, better known as Don the Beachcomber, invented it in 1933.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Taco John's Wants You To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo All Week Long

Taco John's is not playing around with the Cinco de Mayo festivities this year. The chain, which has locations in 21 states across the country, is running a "Five-Day Fiesta" in recognition of the Mexican holiday. During the event, which runs May 1 – 5, customers can purchase five tacos (softshell beef) for $5.55, per a press release obtained by Mashed.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Bobby Flay's Burger Chain Might Soon Come To A City Near You

Are you tired of watching Bobby Flay create one delectable dish after another when you don't get to taste a single one for yourself? Yes, the temptation to lick the television screen can get overwhelming at times — especially if you reside in one of those sleepy towns whose idea of a gourmet night out is forgoing the giant golden arches for a hot turkey sandwich with a snowball-like mound of mashed taters on the side. While there's nothing wrong with the down-home cooking at the greasy spoon, your more-sophisticated-than-most palate longs for the finely-crafted flavors that only a celebrity chef can concoct. You crave the creations of Bobby Flay. In fact, you want one of Bobby's burgers.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Food Drink#Authentic Flavor#Queso Cocktails#Cinco De Mayo Fiesta
TODAY.com

Crumbl is taking its pink sugar cookies off the menu — and fans are crushed

It's the end of an era — at least for fans of Crumbl Cookie's Pink Sugar cookie. The flavor is being removed as a permanent menu item from Crumbl's weekly rotation. CEO and co-founder Jason McGowan announced the shocking news of Pink Sugar cookie's departure last week on the brand's Instagram with a personal video for fans.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS LA

Taco Bell brings back Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell is bringing back a beloved favorite - the Mexican Pizza."You finally did it," the Irvine-based food chain wrote on Twitter. "The Mexican Pizza is coming back 5/19 because of all of you." The fast-food chain also announced that people could tweet using both #IBroughtBackTheMexicanPizza and #Giveaway for an exclusive surprise from singer Doja Cat.During her Coachella performance, Doja Cat exclaimed, "I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way!"The pizza is set to return on May 19.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's New Sunjoy Flavor Welcomes Spring With Open Arms

After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KELOLAND TV

Perk up your happy hour

Trends tend to come and go. And while you may be drinking the latest trendy cocktail at happy hour, are you sure you’ve gotten the most out of a social media-worthy drink? After all, It’s no secret that the Espresso Martini is currently making a comeback. But do you know the secret to getting it just right?
DRINKS
FOX2now.com

How do warm, homemade tortillas sound? Pretty Together shows us how!

Pretty Together specializes in making entertaining modern and beautiful. Everything Jen Richmond and Liz Sloan touch has that special touch. Today they came in our kitchen to make warm, homemade tortillas and that was part of their beautiful taco charcuteries! This next Cinco de Mayo celebration will be pretty and bring everyone together!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Best Cocktails For Spring, According To A Bar Manager

Some define spring cuisine based on iconic flavors of the season. Taste of Home lists classic combinations of lavender and lemon, strawberry and rhubarb, and lemon and blueberry as classic pairs that embody the return of warmer weather. Mixologists have also spun some of these combinations into drinks, creating a number of signature cocktails over the years that celebrate the return of the season. According to Town & Country Magazine, bartenders have thought up craft cocktails that mix together rose water and tequila, mezcal and pineapple, bourbon and peach liqueur, and much more.
MIAMI, FL
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Favorite Whataburger Adds New Menu Items Brings Back Fan Favorite

The pride of Texas, Whataburger, is adding three new menu items and bringing back a fan favorite. According to NewsWest 9, the new items to be added to the menu are the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double Burger, Whataburger Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwich, and Whataburger Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. The returning fan favorite is the Whataburger Dr. Pepper Shake.
TEXAS STATE
The Infatuation

Rancho Bravo Tacos

“That’s odd…Did I just stumble into a taqueria that looks like a KFC in rural Arkansas?” Yes, you did, but at Rancho Bravo you’ll find decent tacos for less than $5, one of our favorite salads in town, and absolutely nothing weird in the bathroom. Takeout is always fast, and the taquitos are always crunchy. There's also a back patio covered in twinkling string lights if that's an aesthetic that's important to you.
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

Baja Fresh Introduces Birria Tacos

Birria is in a great place right now, where it has bucked the idea of being just a trend, cementing its popularity as a culinary mainstay. It has now infiltrated the fast food space, first at El Pollo Loco and now, at Baja Fresh as Birria Tacos. For a limited...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Part Time Lover Delivering Records, Coffee, and Cocktails to Former Bar Pink Space in North Park

Cued up for a late May release, Part Time Lover is bringing sweet sounds back to the 30th Street space where Bar Pink reigned for 13 years before shuttering in Fall 2020. Though live bands will no longer be featured, music will still be at the forefront of this new venture, a hi-fi listening bar and record store from CH Projects (J & Tony’s, Polite Provisions), who’ve tasked some notable names from the local industry to curate its soundtrack.
RESTAURANTS
WCPO

Wonderful Ways to Spring Clean Your Diet

Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway joined us to share wonderful ways to ‘spring clean’ your diet. She first recommends you, “Get rid of anything expired, meal plan to use things that have been in the pantry for a while and then re-think how you shop to include more foods that benefit your body and taste great.”
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy