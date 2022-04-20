Family Nurturing Center's Prom For A Purpose

The lucky mother of two is finally reunited with her baby daughter and her family after a long battle with COVID-19 that nearly took her life. The woman, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got sick, reportedly spent more than 40 days on a ventilator and was put in a medically induced coma. After months in the hospital and the inpatient rehabilitation facility, doctors gave the mom the green light to go home to her kids.
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Spring means prom season is just around the corner. If you have a teen that needs a dress but you’re struggling to pay for it there’s help. Do you like sequins? How about camouflage? Or maybe blue is more your color? No matter your style there’s a dress perfect for your […]
Kansas City's East High School students are getting a chance to find and safely travel to all sorts of new opportunities thanks to free bikes, locks, helmets, and transportation education through the club.
As the Black River FFA strives to maintain its community relations, it is with great honor and pleasure that it cordially invite the Black River community and supporters to join the organization at the Black River FFA’s annual parent and member awards banquet celebration. The banquet is the highlight...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The last time I saw my former classmate, she and her husband appeared very much in love, but things change quickly.
KENMORE, N.Y. — A Kenmore student-athlete who has a rare form of cancer just finished his first round of chemo treatment. This weekend, there is a fundraiser to help pay for the treatments. Family and friends of Damien Isch are doing a bowling fundraiser at Classic Lanes, which is...
It's no secret Portland’s restaurants have been struggling for the past few years, with a pandemic and crime leading to empty downtown office buildings and declining tourism - especially in Portland’s Old Town.
Earth Day is tomorrow, and HGTV's Matt Blashaw provides timely suggestions for being a good steward of the planet at home. Matt has unique solutions to many of the challenges faced when renovating or building homes, including the benefits of propane. #WCPO9Sponsor.
We spent the week before Christmas serving with One More Child in El Carrizal, Dominican Republic, an impoverished community with great need. I had discovered the ministry of One More Child through our home church, Chets Creek Nocatee, a supporter of their ministry. I immediately fell in love with the concept of One More Child and how a sponsor could help one more childat a time and make a long-standing change against poverty.
Energy North Group, which owns Haffner’s brand gas stations and car washes, raised $101,415 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during its annual St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock fundraiser. The company’s 18th consecutive campaign helps pay for research and care for those living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular...
(Atlantic) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donated $500 to the Kiwanis bike helmet project. “We have teamed up with the Kiwanis on this project for years because it holds a special place in our hearts,” said Melanie Petty. “Trevor was one of the first recipients of a bike helmet when they started this program. What an amazing gift they have provided 3rd graders over the years!”
“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
