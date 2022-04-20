ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Winner and Loser of the Week

By Editor's Pick
thetampabay100.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinner: Luis Viera. The Tampa City Council member led a coalition of local civic and religious leaders in the Soil Collection Project. It...

thetampabay100.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Black votes are under attack": Experts say Ron DeSantis' new congressional map is "deeply racist"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's Republican-controlled House voted along party lines Thursday to approve a congressional map drawn by the office of right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis, a move that came after state Democrats staged a sit-in on the chamber's floor to condemn the redistricting plan as unconstitutional and racist.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

A chaotic day in Florida's Capitol

Hello and welcome to Friday. For the history books — It’s hard to say if anything that happened this week has ever happened before. Seen at the Capitol — Democratic legislators, nearly all of them Black, staged a sit-down and protest in the middle of the House floor. Republicans ceded the floor amid the chanting and then flooded back in an hour later. House Speaker Chris Sprowls attempted to talk over the protesters and then — failing to do so — called for a vote on three bills, including the new congressional map that sparked the protest because it dismantles a seat held by one Black Democrat and dilutes the Black vote in another district. The votes occurred in quick succession before — poof! — the session was over.
FLORIDA STATE
Majic 94.5

Ron DeSantis Proposes Racist Congressional Redistricting

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that the congressional redistricting map he is proposing will dismantle a congressional district designed to help Black voters living in the former plantation territories of North Florida. he calls it "race-neutral" redistricting, but Black lawmakers call it racist.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy