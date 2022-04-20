Winner and Loser of the Week

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her family have donated more than $280,000 to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election effort amid his crackdown on discussions of race and sexual orientation in schools. DeVos, who served four years as former President Donald Trump's education chief, personally contributed $5,500 to a...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's Republican-controlled House voted along party lines Thursday to approve a congressional map drawn by the office of right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis, a move that came after state Democrats staged a sit-in on the chamber's floor to condemn the redistricting plan as unconstitutional and racist.
Hello and welcome to Friday. For the history books — It’s hard to say if anything that happened this week has ever happened before. Seen at the Capitol — Democratic legislators, nearly all of them Black, staged a sit-down and protest in the middle of the House floor. Republicans ceded the floor amid the chanting and then flooded back in an hour later. House Speaker Chris Sprowls attempted to talk over the protesters and then — failing to do so — called for a vote on three bills, including the new congressional map that sparked the protest because it dismantles a seat held by one Black Democrat and dilutes the Black vote in another district. The votes occurred in quick succession before — poof! — the session was over.
On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that the congressional redistricting map he is proposing will dismantle a congressional district designed to help Black voters living in the former plantation territories of North Florida. he calls it "race-neutral" redistricting, but Black lawmakers call it racist.
