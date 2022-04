Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark has made quite the name for herself in just two seasons at the University of Iowa. She was the Big Ten Freshman of the year, and this past season lead all of Division 1 women's basketball in points scored. She was named a unanimous All-American and the winner of the Nancy Lieberman Award and the Dawn Staley Award, the two top awards for point guards. Despite the accolades, Clark continues to give back to her native Iowa.

