Recent Bicycle Thefts

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
A 4-year-old child in Louisiana died on Thursday after her grandmother allegedly forced her to finish off a bottle of whiskey after believing the child could have taken a sip. The Baton Rouge Police said the mother of China Record, 4, watched her drink the over half-full bottle of whiskey, according to Fox affiliate WGMB.
Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
Felicia Marie Johnson was last seen on April 15 after getting a ride home from someone at a nightclub. The family of Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, is asking for help following her disappearance on April 15. Her bloody cell phone was recovered near a park in West Houston, raising suspicion that there may have been foul play.
Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955.
A Texas man is recovering from being shot, cops say, in a violent clash over a parking space. Shane Post had just been dropped off by his work buddy, who he says briefly pulled into a parking space at the townhouse complex near Dallas. As Post headed inside, a neighbor...
A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
Seth Churan just can't seem to keep himself out of trouble. Upon being released from jail this week, and just moments after retrieving his belongings from the Fraser Police Department, Churan is under arrest again for taking a swing at a TV reporter. These Gentlemen Have a Long History. Churan...
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
A suspect has formally been named in relation to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a young British girl who disappeared almost 15 years ago while on vacation with her family in Portugal. Portuguese prosecutors said there was an official suspect in the case in a statement on Thursday, according to...
A woman who was found deceased in a home on Skyline Drive, Columbia, was stabbed to death by their son. In a press conference, Captain Jeremy Haywood shared that the department arrested Demondra Gaines, 27, for the killings of his mother, Katrina Gaines, 51, and father, Christopher Gaines, 56, at their home.
Comments / 0