Florida State

"We're ready for Mountain Disneyland," says Polis amid controversy in Florida

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: FrozenShutter (iStock).

Nope, it's not April Fools' Day, but no, Colorado isn't getting a mountain-themed Disneyland – yet.

"Hey Disney, we're ready for Mountain Disneyland," tweeted Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday, with the governor later writing "we will grant Mickey and Minnie full asylum in Colorado" in another tweet.

Polis' tweets were in response to controversy in Florida, which involves a recent threat from Florida Governor Ron Desantis to take away Disney's "special privileges" that let the company manage its land use, building regulations, roads, and other aspects of its parks opposed to a local government. It also allows for a major tax exemption.

DeSantis' call for change follows Disney's criticism of the state's "Don't Say Gay" law, which bans teachers and school personnel from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students through third grade. Disney has pledged to help repeal the law.

On April 20, the Florida Senate passed a bill to eliminate Disney's special tax district, with the bill set to move to a vote in the House. It's been reported that the change, if passed, could cost Disney $200 million annually in property taxes, alone.

In addition to Polis being critical of moves DeSantis has made against Disney, he has also addressed comments DeSantis has made against Twitter, as well.

"Florida's authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector are driving businesses away," wrote Polis. "In CO, we don't meddle in affairs of companies like Twitter or Disney."

DeSantis called his state pension system's holding of Twitter stock "stagnant" and an "injury to the fund," saying that "it hasn't been great on return of investment." He then stated that he sought to hold the company board accountable for breaching their fiduciary duty.

The Twitter board has been under scrutiny after Elon Musk offered to buy the company at $54.20 per share – above the company's current value, which peaked from $39 to about $51 per share on April 5 following the announcement of the Musk offer. Twitter stock has since dropped to around $45.50 per share on April 20.

Musk's offer to buy Twitter has been a topic of debate as it relates to free speech. Some feel like Musk's purchase would help protect free speech on the social media platform, while others fear that current moderation on Twitter is required for the platform to be safe and constructive.

In regard to Twitter, Polis responded by tweeting that Colorado is "ready for Twitter HQ2."

Could new taxes and changes to exemptions end up pushing Disney out of Florida? If so, would they head to the Colorado mountains? We'll have to wait and see, but this writer is guessing it will be years before any sort of Mickey Mouse statue is seen at a trailhead beside a 'fast pass' line in the Centennial State.

Comments / 24

James Amador
2d ago

Polis you and maybe half a dozen others are the only ones interested in a Disney Colorado and for Twitter the whole planet would be better off without it.

Reply
45
rokit
2d ago

For christ sake. The bill DOES NOT MENTION THE WORD GAY ANYWHERE IN IT. It simply says children in grades K-3 should not be learning in school about how to be trans.

Reply
25
WTFer
2d ago

It’s time Republicans in the Democrats alike stand up against this new gay agenda they are trying to push on us.

Reply
27
