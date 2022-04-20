Remains Found in Brown County Identified as Missing Central Texas Man

BROWNWOOD – A 12-year-long missing person case has come to an end after remains were found in Brown County on Tuesday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding possible human remains. An employee with the 4-H Center led sheriff’s deputies to a location where human remains were discovered.

While at the scene, a driver’s license along with other identifying items were found with the body and law enforcement determined the remains belonged to Richard Parker.

Richard Parker, 76, was reported missing out of Hill County town of Aquilla in 2010. Parker’s pickup was located at the Mountain View Lodge in April of that year. A month after Parker went missing, his shoes were found nearly 100 miles away from his home near Lake Brownwood.