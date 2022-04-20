ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Tournament Time

mercerbears.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - With the regular season wrapped up, the Mercer women's tennis team...

mercerbears.com

WDEF

Mocs Football Gears Up For Spring Showcase

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Mocs finish up spring practice Saturday. This year it’s not the Blue Gold game. It’s a spring showcase. The showcase means it will be a little more than a regular spring game. It all starts at 1pm at Finley Stadium. Before hand, the Mocs players will conduct a kids clinic. Head coach Rusty Wright is ready to showcase what his guys have done so far this spring.
WJHL

Former Blazer Colby Backus commits to the University of Tennessee

Morristown, TN — Former Daniel Boone baseball player Colby Backus who currently plays for NJCAA No. 1 ranked Walter State committed to the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers this morning…Backus is currently a redshirt freshman for the Senators and so far this season has recorded 66 hits and scored 52 runs, including 13 home runs […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Lady Vols strand 10 runners in 5-2 loss to No. 3 Virginia Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols couldn’t find a timely hit in their 5-2 loss to Virginia Tech. UT matched the Hokies with seven hits, but couldn’t manufacture runs leaving 10 runners on the base paths. “Championship softball comes down to getting the timely hits and making the timely pitches, and tonight, Virginia Tech […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Titans get $500 million from Tennessee for new stadium

It looks like the Titans are having their own Extreme Makeover: Stadium Edition. Following the Bills, who found themselves in a similar situation earlier this month, the Tennessee AFL franchise is receiving quite the benefit from public entities. The Tennessee House and Senate passed a budget that includes $500 million...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B earns strength coaching award

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School has earned national recognition as a National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA) Program of Excellence for 2022-2025. The honor recognizes high school strength and conditioning programs that operate at the highest level of professionalism, according to a Kingsport City Schools news...
KINGSPORT, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee passes budget which includes $500M for domed Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Lawmakers on Thursday passed a budget that includes $500,000,000 for construction of a new domed stadium in Music City. This comes after weeks of debate surrounding the state's decision to fund a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans. The state's $52.8 billion spending plan for...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

TE Adkins, ex-Crockett star Lewis transferring from ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s spring football game was the last time Nate Adkins and Austin Lewis will wear a Bucs uniform. Adkins, arguably the best tight end in the Southern Conference, and Lewis, a defensive end and former David Crockett star, announced they were transferring from ETSU on Friday, one day after the spring game.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs' quarterback battle a tossup at close of spring practice

JOHNSON CITY — After East Tennessee State’s spring football practice closed with the Blue and Gold Game, Bucs coach George Quarles wasn’t about to make a call on who he thought would be the starting quarterback when the season opens. Of course, he doesn’t have to until...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

John Fulkerson to speak at Building Hope Fundraiser

GREENEVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville and the Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District will hold their inaugural Building Hope Fundraiser on April 26 at First Baptist Church in Greeneville with Kingsport native and University of Tennessee basketball standout John Fulkerson as the keynote speaker. The...
GREENEVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Former Tigers Basketball transfer finds new home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The transfer portal opens an unexpected door for former Tigers Guard Earl Timberlake. The former 5-Star recruit commits to Bryant University. It’s a Division One school in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Bryant made a splash bringing in five transfers so far, including Doug Edert, who helped lead St. Peters to this year’s ELITE 8.
MEMPHIS, TN

