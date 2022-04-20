Tournament Time

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Mocs finish up spring practice Saturday. This year it’s not the Blue Gold game. It’s a spring showcase. The showcase means it will be a little more than a regular spring game. It all starts at 1pm at Finley Stadium. Before hand, the Mocs players will conduct a kids clinic. Head coach Rusty Wright is ready to showcase what his guys have done so far this spring.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO