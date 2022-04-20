Tournament Time

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Mocs finish up spring practice Saturday. This year it’s not the Blue Gold game. It’s a spring showcase. The showcase means it will be a little more than a regular spring game. It all starts at 1pm at Finley Stadium. Before hand, the Mocs players will conduct a kids clinic. Head coach Rusty Wright is ready to showcase what his guys have done so far this spring.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello spoke for the first time on Thursday after getting ejected and suspended for four games after chest bumping into an umpire in the Vols' game this past Saturday against Alabama. Vitello said the frustration began when Alabama was relaying pitches....
Morristown, TN — Former Daniel Boone baseball player Colby Backus who currently plays for NJCAA No. 1 ranked Walter State committed to the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers this morning…Backus is currently a redshirt freshman for the Senators and so far this season has recorded 66 hits and scored 52 runs, including 13 home runs […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols couldn’t find a timely hit in their 5-2 loss to Virginia Tech. UT matched the Hokies with seven hits, but couldn’t manufacture runs leaving 10 runners on the base paths. “Championship softball comes down to getting the timely hits and making the timely pitches, and tonight, Virginia Tech […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball has added another piece to its roster for the 2022-2023 season. Missouri State forward Jasmine Franklin announced on her social media she is transferring to come to play for the Lady Vols. She sat out most of last season with a torn ACL....
It looks like the Titans are having their own Extreme Makeover: Stadium Edition. Following the Bills, who found themselves in a similar situation earlier this month, the Tennessee AFL franchise is receiving quite the benefit from public entities. The Tennessee House and Senate passed a budget that includes $500 million...
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School has earned national recognition as a National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA) Program of Excellence for 2022-2025. The honor recognizes high school strength and conditioning programs that operate at the highest level of professionalism, according to a Kingsport City Schools news...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Lawmakers on Thursday passed a budget that includes $500,000,000 for construction of a new domed stadium in Music City. This comes after weeks of debate surrounding the state's decision to fund a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans. The state's $52.8 billion spending plan for...
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s spring football game was the last time Nate Adkins and Austin Lewis will wear a Bucs uniform. Adkins, arguably the best tight end in the Southern Conference, and Lewis, a defensive end and former David Crockett star, announced they were transferring from ETSU on Friday, one day after the spring game.
JOHNSON CITY — After East Tennessee State’s spring football practice closed with the Blue and Gold Game, Bucs coach George Quarles wasn’t about to make a call on who he thought would be the starting quarterback when the season opens. Of course, he doesn’t have to until...
GREENEVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Greeneville and the Child Advocacy Center of the 3rd Judicial District will hold their inaugural Building Hope Fundraiser on April 26 at First Baptist Church in Greeneville with Kingsport native and University of Tennessee basketball standout John Fulkerson as the keynote speaker. The...
Is there any great thrill individually for a hitter than to smack a walk-off home run?. Well, perhaps if it’s a walk-off grand slam… and it’s in SEC play against another Top 20 ranked team!. That was the case last Sunday as the University of Tennessee hosted...
No. 1 Tennessee (34-3, 14-1 SEC) defeated Bellarmine (7-29, 5-10 ASUN), 9-3, Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tuesday’s game was the second straight contest third base coach Josh Elander served as Tennessee’s acting head coach. During Tennessee’s game No. 2 against Alabama on April 16, head coach Tony...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The transfer portal opens an unexpected door for former Tigers Guard Earl Timberlake. The former 5-Star recruit commits to Bryant University. It’s a Division One school in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Bryant made a splash bringing in five transfers so far, including Doug Edert, who helped lead St. Peters to this year’s ELITE 8.
