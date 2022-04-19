ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

Movie Night with Disability Access Services

bard.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Disability Access Services and Bard Disabled Student Union to watch The Peanut Butter Falcon on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:00 pm!. "The Peanut Butter Falcon is an adventure story set in the...

www.bard.edu

TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2022

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service added a bounty of new films in April, some of which are bona fide new releases while others are great library titles newly added to the rotating queue. Indeed, it can be difficult to prioritize what to watch, so below we’ve singled out seven films we think are worth putting at the top of your list ASAP. They range from Oscar-winning dramas to R-rated actions to underseen indies, with an ooey-gooey romantic comedy thrown in for good measure.
City
IndieWire

TCM Deepens Partnership with Scorsese’s Film Foundation, Spielberg to Intro ‘Giant’ Restoration at Festival

Click here to read the full article. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced an expanded partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation as part of a multi-year financial commitment to fund education and restoration of classic films. To mark the partnership, George Stevens’ newly restored 1956 epic “Giant” will premiere at the TCM Classic Film Festival April 22 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Steven Spielberg, legendary filmmaker and Film Foundation board member, is set to join executive director Margaret Bodde and George Stevens Jr. prior to the screening as part of a discussion about the legacy of “Giant,” moderated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: One Star Was Often Difficult To Work With on Set

The eight stars who made up the classic TV family on The Brady Bunch seemed blissfully happy on the outside. But one star was notoriously unhappy and difficult to work with. That star was Mike Brady’s Robert Reed. While the actor was perfectly pleasant with his cast members, he had beef with the style of the series. And he constantly made that known.
Decider.com

Is The Movie ‘Breakthrough’ Based on a True Story?

Everyone knows Chrissy Metz from her Emmy-nominated role on the hit drama This Is Us, but in 2019 she made us cry from the screen for her role in the movie Breakthrough. The faith-based film told the story of a St. Louis teenager who slipped through an icy lake in January 2015 and was underwater for 15 minutes before resuscitative efforts were started. Once he is rescued, he remains in a coma leaving his family to turn to high powers for solace. It’s a tear-jerker and a story about the power of family, but if you’re probably wondering if this is a true...
ComicBook

Robert Morse, Mad Men and Teen Titans Go Actor, Dead at 90

Robert Morse, a Tony-winning actor whose credits include Mad Men, Teen Titans Go!, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, has passed away. He was 90 years old. During his career, Morse had dozens of screen credits, spent years on the stage, and earned two Tony Awards -- one for How to Succeed In Business..., and one for Tru, in which he played the role of Truman Capote. You can still see both of those performances, as PBS's American Playhouse committed Tru to film, while filmmaker David Swift would cast Morse in a film adaptation of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 1967.
Person
Mark Twain
Cheddar News

From Theater to TikTok, 'For You, Paige' Was Made for the Vertical Stage

When Daniel Mertzlufft's Ratatouille: The Musical debuted on TikTok, it marked a different kind of production. In August 2020, user Emily Jacobsen had just created a short musical tribute to Remy, the rodent protagonist of the Pixar film. It caught the eye of Mertzlufft, who turned it into a Broadway-style number. Millions of views and tons of input from other musical theater fans later, a charity benefit concert was livestreamed on TikTok on January 1, 2021, for 72 hours, and eventually raised $2 million for The Actor's Fund.
The Associated Press

Scorsese’s Film Foundation launches free virtual theater

NEW YORK (AP) — Film Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Martin Scorsese dedicated to film preservation, is launching a virtual theater to stream classic films free of charge. The film organization announced Friday that the Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room will launch May 9 with the presentation of “I...
Parade

How to Watch and Stream All the 2022 Oscar-Winning and Nominated Movies This Weekend!

In past years, movie lovers have had to trek to the multiplex to watch all the Academy Award-winning and nominated movies ahead of the annual Oscars ceremony. But with COVID-19 still limiting theater options—and with streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple TV premiering more and more of their own award-worthy films—watching and streaming all of the Oscar contenders is arguably easier in 2022 than ever before.
NBC News

Robert Morse, 'Mad Men' actor and Broadway star, dies at 90

Robert Morse, who translated Broadway stardom into a film career in the 1960s, then re-emerged decades later as one of the stars of “Mad Men,” has died. Writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, who serves as a vice president on the board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, tweeted news of Morse’s death on Thursday.
Decider.com

Is ‘CODA’ Based on a True Story?

The 111-minute Apple TV+ tearjerker CODA is up for three Oscars—Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay—with the following logline: “As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her home. When she discovers a passion for singing, Ruby must choose between family obligations and her dreams.”
GLOUCESTER, MA
Popculture

An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Disney Admits ‘Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!’ is a New Show, Seems to Indicate Less Performers and More Projections for Summer 2022 Debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Get ready, ocean explorers! Disney has revealed a first look at “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!,” opening this summer at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Climb aboard explorers and hold on tight, because it’s time to take a deep dive into the creation of the freshly reimagined show, “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” – opening this summer at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park!
BUCKSCO.Today

Weekend Wanderer: Greeting 48 Like It’s 14

Don’t wish me well. I’m clinging to my 40s like Chrissy Watkins clung to that buoy in Jaws. I’m sure some women anticipate their 50s with all the joy of a child awaiting Santa on Christmas Eve. I’m just not one of them. I’m more like...
Deadline

Summer Moviegoing Poised To Rebound Greatly With ‘Doctor Strange 2’, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’; 83% Will See 3 Or More Movies – Fandango CinemaCon Study

Click here to read the full article. This summer will be significantly better than last, or at least that’s the expectation from Fandango’s second annual Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study, which just dropped this morning ahead of CinemaCon. Among those 6K moviegoers polled by the online movie ticket retailer, 83% plan to see three or more movies in theaters between the May to Labor Day period. That’s great news for exhibition and the major studios who only relished a $1.75 billion summer season last year, some movies following a theatrical-day-and-date model. This summer, it’s arguably a pure theatrical window for all, many...
