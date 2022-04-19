Movie Night with Disability Access Services

Robert Morse, a Tony-winning actor whose credits include Mad Men, Teen Titans Go!, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, has passed away. He was 90 years old. During his career, Morse had dozens of screen credits, spent years on the stage, and earned two Tony Awards -- one for How to Succeed In Business..., and one for Tru, in which he played the role of Truman Capote. You can still see both of those performances, as PBS's American Playhouse committed Tru to film, while filmmaker David Swift would cast Morse in a film adaptation of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 1967.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO