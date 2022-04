DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A draft of a proposed bill in the Colorado House of Representatives, obtained by KRDO, would grant collective bargaining rights to county employees. According to the draft of the bill, which has not been introduced yet, it would allow the public employees of a county the right to form unions, engage The post Union rights bill for county workers is coming; El Paso County commissioners strongly oppose it appeared first on KRDO.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO