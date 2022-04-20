Jefferson County Elections are on the horizon

The primary election is May 17, here's what you need to know to be ready to submit your vote

This year, Jefferson County residents will receive their ballots in the mail beginning April 27 for the 2022 primary election. These ballots must be returned by election day, May 17.

Your ballot packet will be mailed April 27, and if you have not received a ballot by May 4, contact the county clerk.

Returning Oregon mail-in ballots can be done in two ways. Individuals can turn in their ballots at an official drop box location, or they can return their ballot via the post office.

Those returned via the post office must be received and scanned by the office no later than 8 p.m. on election day. No postage is needed to mail your ballot.

Those ballots returned to ballot drop boxes, must be placed in the drop box before 8 p.m. on election day, May 17.

Ballot drop boxes are located throughout the county at the following locations:

Metolius City Hall

Culver City Hall

Jefferson County Clerk's Office in Madras

Crooked River Ranch near the tennis courts

Warm Springs on Wasco Street

A few changes have been made this year. The secrecy sleeve previously included with your ballot packet, is no longer included. Another change is that virtual viewing of the election counting will be available on the Jefferson County Clerk's website.

Those registered with a party will receive a ballot for their registered party, and non-partisan voters will receive ballots for non-partisan candidates.

As of Jan. 28, 2022, in Jefferson County there are 16,560 registered voters.

5,493 registered Republican

3,370 registered Democrat

825 registered Independent

6511 registered non-partisan

361 registered with other minor parties

While unlikely, it is possible someone could receive two ballots. This occurs when a political party, or voter registration changes close to the voter registration deadline. Only the most recent ballot is counted. Ballot packets for those registered are already assembled, but voter registration remains open until April 26.

Important dates to remember:

April 26 â€“ Last day to register to vote, or change voter registration

April 27 â€“ Ballots mailed

May 10 â€“ Public certification of the ballot tally machine at 11 a.m.

May 17 â€“ Election day, ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m.

