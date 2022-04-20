ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Jefferson County Elections are on the horizon

By Kiva Hanson
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

The primary election is May 17, here's what you need to know to be ready to submit your vote

This year, Jefferson County residents will receive their ballots in the mail beginning April 27 for the 2022 primary election. These ballots must be returned by election day, May 17.

Your ballot packet will be mailed April 27, and if you have not received a ballot by May 4, contact the county clerk.

Returning Oregon mail-in ballots can be done in two ways. Individuals can turn in their ballots at an official drop box location, or they can return their ballot via the post office.

Those returned via the post office must be received and scanned by the office no later than 8 p.m. on election day. No postage is needed to mail your ballot.

Those ballots returned to ballot drop boxes, must be placed in the drop box before 8 p.m. on election day, May 17.

Ballot drop boxes are located throughout the county at the following locations:

Metolius City Hall

Culver City Hall

Jefferson County Clerk's Office in Madras

Crooked River Ranch near the tennis courts

Warm Springs on Wasco Street

A few changes have been made this year. The secrecy sleeve previously included with your ballot packet, is no longer included. Another change is that virtual viewing of the election counting will be available on the Jefferson County Clerk's website.

Those registered with a party will receive a ballot for their registered party, and non-partisan voters will receive ballots for non-partisan candidates.

As of Jan. 28, 2022, in Jefferson County there are 16,560 registered voters.

5,493 registered Republican

3,370 registered Democrat

825 registered Independent

6511 registered non-partisan

361 registered with other minor parties

While unlikely, it is possible someone could receive two ballots. This occurs when a political party, or voter registration changes close to the voter registration deadline. Only the most recent ballot is counted. Ballot packets for those registered are already assembled, but voter registration remains open until April 26.

Important dates to remember:

April 26 â€“ Last day to register to vote, or change voter registration

April 27 â€“ Ballots mailed

May 10 â€“ Public certification of the ballot tally machine at 11 a.m.

May 17 â€“ Election day, ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Candidates for County Commission face off

Three candidates for Position 1, and two candidates for Position 2 make their cases. Voters had an opportunity to see what their county commission candidates stand for Wednesday evening, April 20. The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum for the candidates running for two seats on the county commission.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
WTOV 9

Candidates featured at Jefferson County Lincoln Day Dinner

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Republicans met Wednesday night for their 2022 Lincoln Day Dinner. The event saw hundreds of people travel to downtown Steubenville to hear from GOP candidates at the county level and a roundtable featuring both local and state candidates.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Columbia County Spotlight

LETTERS: Will biofuel project be good or bad for Columbia County?

The Spotlight hears readers' different takes on the NEXT Renewable Fuels project.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Fluff about 'green' NEXT biofuel project is just that Cosmetology? It seems...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Warm Springs, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Wasco, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Sherwood Gazette

Barton, Decker spar in WashCo district attorney debate Wednesday

DA Kevin Barton and challenger Brian Decker are opposites, disagreeing on the future of public safety in the county. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and challenger Brian Decker faced off in a spirited debate Wednesday, April 20, at the Westside Commons in Hillsboro. The two candidates are "nothing alike — at all," in the words of the incumbent. They have starkly different opinions on what the justice system should look like and how the DA's Office should function. During the debate, which was moderated by Ed Kroll from the Washington County Bar Association, Barton said he fears that Decker's "extreme"...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Heavy primary spending in 2022 Oregon Congressional races

The Democratic race for the 6th Congressional District has received national attention. President Joe Biden is visiting Portland on Thursday for his first election-year trip beyond the Washington, D.C. area. Despite a lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the president is coming to Oregon, where one of the first primaries of 2022 is...
OREGON STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Jefferson County officials search for missing man with dementia

Jefferson County authorities are searching for a man with dementia, who has been missing for two days in Southeast Texas. Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, of Hamshire was last seen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday at his home located in the 13000 block of Mustang Trail-Sunchase addition, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. "Mr. Stanley suffers from dementia and has some trouble speaking," the release said....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Columbia County Spotlight

Legislative candidates share views at Columbia City forum

Candidates for House District 32 and Senate District 16 answered questions.Candidates vying to represent Columbia County in the state Legislature gathered at Columbia City Community Hall last week to answer questions from voters. Rep. Suzanne Weber, who serves House District 32 and is the presumptive Republican nominee for Senate District 16, attended the forum. Melissa Busch, a home health nurse and the presumptive Democratic nominee for SD 16, did not attend the forum but sent a campaign representative in her place. Busch had a previously scheduled campaign event that evening, Sabbath Mikelson told forum attendees in Columbia City. Drew Layda,...
COLUMBIA CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Voter Registration
Portland Tribune

Oregon City library pioneering safety-specialist position

Circulation staff member to be responsible for addressing serious behavioral problems. Oregon City is looking for an "experienced, outgoing and compassionate person" to serve as the public library's first safety specialist. In requesting the position, Oregon City Library Director Greg Williams took cues from nearby libraries who employ similar positions,...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County court sides with petitioners wanting public access for Oswego Lake

The court makes its ruling in the first of two phases of the trial, stating that the lake is subject to Public Trust Doctrine. The Clackamas County Circuit Court sided with petitioners in phase one of the trial over whether Oswego Lake should be publicly accessible, ruling that the land is subject to Public Trust Doctrine and that the lake was navigable at statehood in 1859. This means that a second phase of the trial will take place in July and determine whether the city of Lake Oswego's policies restricting access to the lake are lawful.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

City of Lake Oswego, police union come to agreement on new contract

The deal stipulates salary increases for union members through 2025 along with longevity pay. The Lake Oswego City Council approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Lake Oswego Peace Officers Association — the union representing 45 police officers and communications operators — for a contract that runs through June 30, 2025, during a meeting Tuesday, April 19.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Sanford Herald

Commissioners OK design for multi-sports complex

The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
LEE COUNTY, NC
Portland Tribune

Light rail likely for I-5 replacement bridge

The debate over light rail killed a previous attempt to build a replacement bridge. A replacement for the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Oregon and Washington will likely include light rail, a longstanding issue between stakeholders on either side of the two states' border. Staff members planning the massive replacement effort...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy