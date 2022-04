The Dallas Cowboys may have too many holes to fill this time. Normally the club works to fill the gaps during free agency, but they’ve left a glaring need at both offensive guard and wide receiver with the defection of Connor Williams and Cedrick Wilson and the trading of Amari Cooper. It’s hard to stray away from those needs when doing 2022 mock drafts, because not addressing them early in favor of other positions makes things harder down the line.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO