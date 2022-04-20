ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Linderbaum

By James Ogden
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article40YD: 4.98 (96%) // 10YD: 1.71 (93%) // VJ: 32 1/2″ (92%) // BJ: 9’02” (93%) BP: 31 (94%) // SS: 4.38 (97%)// 3C: 7.14 (100%) Ravens Fit: If you like players getting into their best position to succeed you should be rooting for some other team to take Linderbaum. His...

The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former All-Pro WR Hints at Signing with Broncos

In yet another example of the Russell Wilson Effect, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson would consider putting off retirement to catch passes from the Denver Broncos' franchise quarterback. Jackson, an unrestricted free agent mulling his NFL future, made the admission during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Ashley...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Multiple early picks should help Packers find receivers

22, 28. GREEN BAY PACKERS (13-5) LAST SEASON: The Packers won a third straight NFC North title and owned the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed, but lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Aaron Rodgers earned a second straight MVP award and threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception in his last seven regular-season games. WR Davante Adams and LB De’Vondre Campbell joined Rodgers as All-Pro selections. Campbell led an improved defense under first-year coordinator Joe Barry. The team’s biggest weakness was special teams, which proved costly when the Packers gave up a tying touchdown on a blocked punt and also had a field-goal attempt blocked in the playoff loss to the 49ers. The Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton after the season and replaced him with former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers: Practice Squad Wide Receiver Becomes Third Player to Join Bears

The Chicago Bears have already signed two former Green Bay Packers players this offseason. Lucas Patrick signed with Chicago after five seasons in Green Bay. Afterwards, he made some pretty bold statements about how the tide will shift in the Packers-Bears rivalry. Equanimeous St. Brown, too, signed with the Bears earlier this offseason. On Friday, the Bears announced that they had signed yet another former Packers wide receiver. This time, it was David Moore, who spent some time on the Packers practice squad towards the end of last season.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

2 outside linebackers the Patriots must consider in 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots have needs all over the field, and one area they need to address in the 2022 NFL Draft next week is outside linebacker/edge. This space has been emphatic that, of all the team’s needs, the first two that should be addressed are wide receiver and offensive tackle (not necessarily in that order). When the time is right, though, OLB depth should be stacked.
BOZEMAN, MT
Yardbarker

New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Offensive Line

View the original article to see embedded media. If Giants general manager Joe Schoen does nothing else next week when he goes on the clock for ihs first NFL draft calling the shots, he better have an answer to solve the great Offensive Line Mystery. Fixing the Giants offensive line...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Packers Draft Targets: Tight End

The Green Bay Packers have a definite need at tight end. Mercedes Lewis could retire any year now, Robert Tonyan is coming back from ACL surgery, and Josiah Deguara is more of a move tight end than an inline tight end. Who are a few TE’s the Packers could target in this year’s draft?
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Adam Stenavich takes 'wild' path to become Packers offensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Some people coach the offensive line their entire careers without ever getting a promotion. Why? On most NFL teams, it’s the highest-paid position coach. When the Green Bay Packers hired Adam Stenavich in 2019, he seemed like the kind of coach who could match his predecessor, James Campen, who spent 15 years in the job with the Packers, now with the Carolina Panthers, is beginning his 19th season as an NFL offensive line coach.
GREEN BAY, WI
