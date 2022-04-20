Trevor Penning

No. 64. DENVER BRONCOS (7-10) LAST SEASON: The Broncos’ post-Peyton Manning slide continued after journeyman QB Teddy Bridgewater beat out incumbent Drew Lock in training camp and went 7-7 before a season-ending concussion in December. Lock started and lost the last three games, securing Denver’s fifth consecutive losing season and sixth straight season without a playoff berth. That doomed head coach Vic Fangio, whose defensive prowess was undermined for a second straight season by obdurate offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s throwback game plans and another awful special teams showing under Tom McMahon. GM George Paton fired Fangio and most of his staff and hired head coac Nathaniel Hackett, then acquired QB Russell Wilson from Seattle for a package of players and picks, including this year’s first-rounder, the ninth overall selection.
