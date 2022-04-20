ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Trevor Penning

By James Ogden
russellstreetreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARM LENGTH: 34 1/8”//HAND SIZE: 10 1/8”//40YD: 4.89 (99%)//10YD: 1.65 (100%) VJ: 28″ (58%)//BJ: 9’03” (90%)//BP: 28 (88%)//SS: 4.62 (81%)//3C: 7.25 (99%) Ravens Fit: His toughness/physicality is there for all to see on the game film. There are some technical issues in his pass protection that will need to be cleaned...

russellstreetreport.com

Baltimore, MD
