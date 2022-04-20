ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film Review: The Brilliant Memoria Is All About Cinematic Vibes

By Chase Hutchinson
The Portland Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cinematic event Memoria is an experience so poetic and profound, it left acclaimed film critic Justin Chang bowing down in front of the screen in what he described as a “quasi-religious posture that cinema at its most rapturous can inspire.” Even as this description earned the longtime stalwart of the...

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

TCM Deepens Partnership with Scorsese’s Film Foundation, Spielberg to Intro ‘Giant’ Restoration at Festival

Click here to read the full article. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced an expanded partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation as part of a multi-year financial commitment to fund education and restoration of classic films. To mark the partnership, George Stevens’ newly restored 1956 epic “Giant” will premiere at the TCM Classic Film Festival April 22 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Steven Spielberg, legendary filmmaker and Film Foundation board member, is set to join executive director Margaret Bodde and George Stevens Jr. prior to the screening as part of a discussion about the legacy of “Giant,” moderated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

SC Films Boards Rousing Animated Feature ‘Zsazsa Zaturnnah vs. the Amazonistas of Planet X’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Simon Crowe’s SC Films International has boarded Filipino superhero adventure, “Zsazsa Zaturnnah vs. the Amazonistas of Planet X,” a buoyant animated feature produced by Franck Priot at Paris’ Ghosts City Films and director Avid Liongoren of Manila-based Rocketsheep Studio. The acquisition looks set to push Filipino animation into a more global spotlight, pairing this trailblazing project with a highly respected, long-standing animation sales company. SC Films has already been linked to high-profile French production companies on animated features such as Folivari’s “Pachamama” and TeamTO’s “Yellowbird.” “‘Zsazsa’ continues SC Films interest in the wonderful world of animation....
MOVIES
Collider

10 Classic Movies That Didn't Even Get An Oscar Nomination

The Oscars are never going to please everyone. So many great films are released every year, and only a finite number of them can receive nominations and awards. There are bound to be some controversial omissions (and 2022 certainly had a few). But some omissions are more forgivable than others....
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Everything Everywhere All At Once Review: A Brilliant Trip Through The Multiverse That's As Funny As It Is Spectacular

There is a spectacular correlation that exists between cinema and the concept of the multiverse. The latter poses the idea that there isn’t only one reality, but instead an infinite number of them – each of which are unique. It suggests not just that everything is possible, but that everything is real. As an extension of this, one could say that every film ever made isn’t just a fiction, but instead a depiction of events taking place in an alternate universe. Going to a theater, you aren’t watching a screen; you’re gazing through a window.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Chang
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Caroline Shaw
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
ComicBook

Everything Everywhere All at Once Review: Failure Becomes Triumph in This Cinematic Cacophony

With 2016's Swiss Army Man, filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as "Daniels," delivered audiences one of the most unconventional, ambitious, exuberant, and life-affirming films of the 2010s, made all the more impressive given that one of its main characters was a farting corpse. The duo has returned to deliver Everything Everywhere All at Once, yet another experience that seemingly defies distinction, yet feels as though it could only come from the minds of such a filmmaking pair and, once again, has completely blown away all preconceived notions of what can be accomplished in a multiversal tale of regret and second chances. In this world they have created, audiences are reminded that there's no point in holding onto regret in a reality when you're not afforded a do-over, while also reminding us that every challenge we face is an opportunity to make the most out of life, with the most life has to offer being the bonds we forge with everyone we come into contact with.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinema#Memoria#Film Review#Film Director#The La Times#Tetra Cannabis#Neon
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
Variety

35th Israel Film Fest in L.A. Opens With Avi Nesher’s ‘Image of Victory’ – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Israel Film Fest in L.A., the largest showcase of Israeli cinema and television in North America is celebrating its 35th year, unspooling May 5 to May 26 in theaters and virtually. The opening night film on May 5, coinciding with Israel Independence Day, is Avi Nesher’s “Image of Victory,” screening at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. This year’s edition includes five U.S. premieres with a total of 30 features, docs and shorts. Ahead of the festival, Henry Winkler will be honored with the Career Achievement Award and philanthropist David Weiner will be honored...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

Cannes Adds 17 Films, Sets Record for Female Directors in Competition

A week after announcing its official selections, the 2022 Cannes Film Festival has added 17 new films, in the process increasing the number of films directed by women in its main competition from three to five. The addition of “Un Petit Frere” by French director Leonor Serraille and “Le Otto...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nicolas Cage Says He Worked Hard On His Straight To Video Movies: “I Never Phoned It In.”

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage is still big. It’s the movies that got small The actor is making the rounds for his latest film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a role that calls for Cage to play a fictionalized version of himself. It marks something of a comeback for Cage after a string of movies that did less than boffo box office. He claimed the phone stopped ringing after films like Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance sank. Not helping matters was the perception that Cage was spinning out of control, owing the IRS $6.3 million in unpaid property taxes and...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cannes: New Additions to Competition Slate Finally Break Long-Held Record for Female Filmmakers

Click here to read the full article. It took a few extra days — and years of advocacy — but the Cannes Film Festival has finally broken its long-held record for the number of female filmmakers premiering films in the Competition section. With today’s new addition to the slate, this year’s festival will debut five films directed or co-directed by women in competition for the first time ever. As IndieWire reported last week, when the the bulk of this year’s lineup was announced, the festival again failed to bump up its representation of female filmmakers in the competition. At the time, the...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Majority of Moviegoers Believe Films Released in Theaters Are of Higher Quality Than Streaming Titles, Survey Reveals

A majority of moviegoers feel that films released exclusively in theaters are of a higher quality than films released on streaming platforms, a new survey conducted by Fandango reveals. A study of more than 6,000 ticket-buyers found that 68% of respondents believed theatrical titles to be higher in quality than films released directly on streaming platforms, which is no doubt good news for theater chains as the summer movie season ramps up.
MOVIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Scorsese's Film Foundation launches free virtual theater

NEW YORK — (AP) — Film Foundation, the nonprofit founded by Martin Scorsese dedicated to film preservation, is launching a virtual theater to stream classic films free of charge. The film organization announced Friday that the Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room will launch May 9 with the presentation...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy