Progressives are upset that they have lost control of the narrative in the Los Angeles mayor’s race. Perhaps they shouldn’t have lost control of their city. Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, one of the progressive candidates in the race, wants to put more police officers on patrol because residents of the city don’t feel safe. Bass and City Councilman Kevin de Leon, another progressive candidate, support clearing homeless encampments near parks, schools, and public buildings. And Bass is polling even with former Republican Rick Caruso, who has made crime a focus of his campaign.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO