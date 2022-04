In between all the doomscrolling and bad news we see online, sometimes the internet can be a wholesome place. When Reddit user AcBlaze took to the forum No Stupid Questions to ask for help with what others may perceive to be a simple task, fellow Reddit users gave them all the advice they may need in the kindest way possible. They asked, "I have very bad anxiety and would like to try Subway, could someone give me a step by step [guide on] how to order a sandwich from there?" With all the advice they received, they placed their first order successfully and added that they would soon go back to their local Subway.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO