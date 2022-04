Purdue Boilermakers sophomore big man Zach Edey has announced his return to the program for his junior season. The 7’4″ big man was a force inside the paint this year in the Big Ten and the NCAA as a whole. He was an AP All-American Honorable Mention after a stellar sophomore season for the Purdue Boilermakers. This is a key return for Head Coach Matt Painter as he looks to seriously compete for an NCAA Championship. Edey will be an early favorite for the All-American first or second team.

