The best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of December 2022

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but you can still find some pretty epic Samsung Galaxy S22 deals hanging around. Straight discounts, for one, are more common than ever before, and the quick approach of Christmas means that retailers are eager to ditch their S22 stock to make room for the next big thing (aka the Galaxy S23 series). Regardless of whether you want the standard S22, the S22 Plus, or the S22 Ultra, the best offers of the month can be found below.

If you didn't know already, we chose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus as the best Android phone that money can buy, and the other two phones in the lineup have received similarly glowing praise. Suffice to say, we have plenty of good reasons to keep track of the best S22 deals. All three phones boasts gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED screens and ultra-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, plus you'll get loads of battery life and some of the best camera software in the biz.

Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S22: $75 off instantly, plus up to $400 with trade-in

Although most retailers threw in the towel after Cyber Monday, Samsung is running an entire Cyber Week sale that discounts a bunch of their most popular tech. As part of the promotion, the S22 currently comes with a straight $75 instant rebate and up to $400 of enhanced trade-in credit when you send in an old device. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $150 off instantly, plus up to $500 with trade-in

Just like the S22 deal described above, if you send Samsung an old or broken device, you'll be eligible to receive up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credit. Pair that a $150 instant rebate and you're looking at a seriously hefty discount! View Deal

Save $450 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Boost

If you've been looking for the right time to switch to Boost Mobile , this might be it. The prepaid carrier offers a large number of plan options for every type of data user, plus they're currently slicing $450 off the price of an S22 if you buy on their site, dropping it down to $349.99. View Deal

Get $500 off the S22 when you transfer your number to Google Fi

New Google Fi customers can save $500 on a Galaxy S22 if they port their number from a competing wireless carrier within 30 days of the purchase. It's not a free phone, but it's close, and it's a deal that's definitely worth considering if you were thinking about signing up for Google's wireless service anyway. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Save $150 with activation at Best Buy

Activate an unlocked 128GB or 256GB Galaxy S22 Plus through Best Buy today and you could instantly save $150 on your purchase, bringing the price of the phone down to $799.99 or $849.99, respectively. Activate the phone (either size) through Best Buy with Verizon, and you'll save an additional $100, bringing the max savings up to $250. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB: $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing a whopping 25% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, bringing the unlocked phone down to just $750. If it doesn't look like much compared to other deals on this list, remember that it's a straight discount: no eligibility requirements whatsoever. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1,399.99 $979.99 at Amazon

The price of the 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra has dropped down to $979.99 at Amazon, a solid 18% discount on a truly incredible smartphone. The 256GB and 512GB versions of the Ultra are seeing similarly-great 25% and 23% discounts, respectively, so you really can't go wrong with these deals. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in, plus $200 when you switch

The S22 Ultra is included in Verizon's current trade-in promotion. Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit is up for grabs if you send the wireless carrier your old device and sign up for an eligible Unlimited plan. They'll also throw in a $200 credit if you switch from a competing carrier. View Deal

Save $500 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra at Boost

Just like the S22 deal described above, if you pick up an S22 Ultra and join Boost Mobile, you'll instantly save $500. No trade-in is required to receive the savings, and Boost makes the deal even sweeter with free shipping and a straightforward activation process. View Deal

Get $600 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra when you bring your number to Google Fi

Purchase and activate the S22 Ultra through the Google Fi store and the wireless carrier will slash $600 off the price of the phone when you transfer in an existing number. View Deal

Don't forget to protect your new phone with a decent cover. We've tested a bunch of them over in our best Galaxy S22 cases and best heavy-duty Galaxy S22 cases guides.

If you're looking at the larger versions of the S22 then our roundups of the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases and Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are well worth a look.