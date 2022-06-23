Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of June 2022

Listen, we get it: you've heard all of the glowing praise and read all of the five-star reviews, and now you're on the hunt for the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals so you can see what all of the fuss is about without breaking the bank. Well, we've got you covered. Tons of retailers and wireless carriers have been discounting the S22 series on a regular basis, usually to incentivize customers to add a new line or switch carriers, but there are some straight discounts available too. No matter what kind of offer you're looking for, you'll find the best deals of the month below.

But first, a little background info. The S22 lineup consists of three phones: the S22, the S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. Every device in the series uses either the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processor and features ultra-bright AMOLED displays with IP68 water and dust resistance. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a bit on the smaller side, with a compact design and 6.1-inch display that reminded our team of the iPhone 13 . On the opposite end of the spectrum (at least in regards to size) is the S22 Ultra, a formidable device that boasts a beautiful, 6.8-inch AMOLED 2x QHD+ display and 108MP camera with 10x optical zoom. The S22 Plus sits comfortably between the two phones, with a generous 6.6-inch display and improved battery life over the standard S22.

Now that introductions are out of the way, let's get down to business. Keep reading for the best S22 deals of June 2022. We update this list about once a week, so feel free to bookmark the page and check in later to see what's new. Keep in mind that Amazon's biggest sale of the year is also just around the corner (July 12th and July 13th), and we expect to see a lot of Prime Day Android phone deals go live in the weeks to come.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals

Get up to $800 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with eligible trade-in and Unlimited plan

If you're looking to replace an old device, why not send it to Verizon and get up to $800 in promo credits to bring down the cost of an S22 Ultra? The deal is available with any Unlimited plan and the credits will be applied over 36 months. Not a Verizon subscriber? You could also get an additional $200 if you switch from a competing wireless carrier. View Deal

Free memory upgrade plus enhanced trade-in credit

Samsung is currently offering free memory upgrades on all S22 phones, which means you can get a 256GB device for the price of the 128GB version. They're also offering up to $1,000 in trade-in credits for the S22 Ultra and $700 for the standard S22 and S22 Plus if you're looking to get rid of an old device. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Buy an unlocked S22 Ultra and activate the phone through Best Buy, and the retailer will give you a straight discount of $200. You can save even more money if you send Best Buy an older eligible device, with up to $800 of enhanced trade-in credit up for grabs. View Deal

FREE Samsung Galaxy S22 with trade-in and new line

Add a new line with an eligible data plan and turn in an old device (in good condition), and T-Mobile will give you $800 in credits over 24 months. That's enough to cover the full cost of an S22 or make a serious dent in the price of a Plus or Ultra. View Deal

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Boost

If you've been looking for the right time to switch to Boost Mobile , this might be it. The prepaid carrier offers a large number of plan options for every type of data user, plus they're currently slicing $300 of the price of an S22 if you buy on their site, dropping it down to $499.99. View Deal

Get $600 off the S22 when you transfer your number to Google Fi

New Google Fi customers can save $600 on a Galaxy S22 if they port their number from a competing wireless carrier within 30 days of the purchase. It's not a free phone, but it's close, and it's a deal that's definitely worth considering if you were thinking about signing up for Google's wireless service anyway. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a straight discount that doesn't require any kind of trade-in or new line, then this is the deal for you. Right now, Amazon is selling unlocked Galaxy S22 smartphones for $100 off the retail price. That may not be the best deal we've ever seen for the Galaxy phone, but it wins in terms of simplicity, particularly if you're happy with your current wireless service. View Deal

