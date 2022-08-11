ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 08 2022

By Patrick Farmer
 4 days ago

Galaxy Unpacked was Wednesday, which means some new Samsung devices just got announced, but that hasn't stopped us from tracking down the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals. Luckily, now is a great time to buy if you've had your eye on the flagship series for a while. Tons of retailers and wireless carriers from every corner of the web are discounting the devices, and some of these deals will simply stop you in your tracks.

Free phones? Check. Hefty trade-in discounts? You betcha. Of course, it's a new phone, so straight discounts can be rare, but if you're interested in making a change to your wireless service, tons of money-saving doors will be opened to you. Let's take a look at all of the best deals of the month so far.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p85sl_0fF0G99M00

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus: Free memory upgrade, plus up to $700 of enhanced trade-in credit

Pick up an S22 Ultra or S22 Plus through Samsung and they'll instantly hook you up with a 256GB device for the price of the 128GB version. That's not to mention up to $700 of trade-in credit if you choose to send them an old or broken device. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tZc9_0fF0G99M00

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Boost

If you've been looking for the right time to switch to Boost Mobile , this might be it. The prepaid carrier offers a large number of plan options for every type of data user, plus they're currently slicing $300 of the price of an S22 if you buy on their site, dropping it down to $499.99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aaeZ6_0fF0G99M00

Get $500 off the S22 when you transfer your number to Google Fi

New Google Fi customers can save $600 on a Galaxy S22 if they port their number from a competing wireless carrier within 30 days of the purchase. It's not a free phone, but it's close, and it's a deal that's definitely worth considering if you were thinking about signing up for Google's wireless service anyway. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pma79_0fF0G99M00

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon

You can also pick up an S22 from Amazon today and get a straight discount of $100, no strings attached and no action required (except for hitting that Buy Now button as fast as humanly possible). View Deal

Don't forget to protect your new phone with a decent cover. We've tested a bunch of them over in our best Galaxy S22 cases and best heavy-duty Galaxy S22 cases guides.

If you're looking at the larger versions of the S22 then our roundups of the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases and Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are well worth a look.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
CNET

Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner

Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
CNBC

If you’re getting fake texts from scammers posing as Amazon, you’re not alone—here’s what you can do

If it feels like more scammers and spammers are flooding your various inboxes, that's because they probably are. Fake text messages and e-mails carrying phishing attempts by virtual scammers have been on the rise since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, one of the more prevalent methods scammers have been using recently is fake messages purporting to be from an Amazon representative, who might claim to be checking in about suspicious activity on your account or even a delayed package.
PUBLIC SAFETY
