Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 08 2022

Galaxy Unpacked was Wednesday, which means some new Samsung devices just got announced, but that hasn't stopped us from tracking down the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals. Luckily, now is a great time to buy if you've had your eye on the flagship series for a while. Tons of retailers and wireless carriers from every corner of the web are discounting the devices, and some of these deals will simply stop you in your tracks.

Free phones? Check. Hefty trade-in discounts? You betcha. Of course, it's a new phone, so straight discounts can be rare, but if you're interested in making a change to your wireless service, tons of money-saving doors will be opened to you. Let's take a look at all of the best deals of the month so far.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus: Free memory upgrade, plus up to $700 of enhanced trade-in credit

Pick up an S22 Ultra or S22 Plus through Samsung and they'll instantly hook you up with a 256GB device for the price of the 128GB version. That's not to mention up to $700 of trade-in credit if you choose to send them an old or broken device. View Deal

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Boost

If you've been looking for the right time to switch to Boost Mobile , this might be it. The prepaid carrier offers a large number of plan options for every type of data user, plus they're currently slicing $300 of the price of an S22 if you buy on their site, dropping it down to $499.99. View Deal

Get $500 off the S22 when you transfer your number to Google Fi

New Google Fi customers can save $600 on a Galaxy S22 if they port their number from a competing wireless carrier within 30 days of the purchase. It's not a free phone, but it's close, and it's a deal that's definitely worth considering if you were thinking about signing up for Google's wireless service anyway. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon

You can also pick up an S22 from Amazon today and get a straight discount of $100, no strings attached and no action required (except for hitting that Buy Now button as fast as humanly possible). View Deal

Don't forget to protect your new phone with a decent cover. We've tested a bunch of them over in our best Galaxy S22 cases and best heavy-duty Galaxy S22 cases guides.

If you're looking at the larger versions of the S22 then our roundups of the best Galaxy S22 Plus cases and Galaxy S22 Ultra cases are well worth a look.

