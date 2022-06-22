ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Amazon’s Double Deal: Get 3 Months of Music Streaming & Audible Podcasts for Free

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon has become known for more than just its wide selection of products and fast shipping — the online site is now a hub for top-tier entertainment as well. And now, Amazon is offering up one of its best-ever deals for entertainment with a huge free trial offer on Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited ahead of Prime Day .

Right now, Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited are offering three months of service for free with zero commitment. The deal (which can be redeemed here ), pairs two of Amazon’s most popular streaming options together for free.

Audible is home to thousands of Audible Originals and audiobooks, and the free membership provides access to one free audiobook each month, along with free streaming of Audible podcasts and exclusive series. New users will also get 30% off of any additional books that are purchased. An Audible Premium Plus membership usually costs $14.95 a month , so with the three months free, users will save $45. Even if the free trial is canceled, users will keep all downloaded books.

Amazon Music Unlimited, meantime, is one of the best music streaming services available, and the three-month trial provides unlimited listening to more than 75 million songs with no ads and unlimited skips. It also gives access to thousands of stations and playlists that users can search from, based on your favorite artists, genres and current mood.

This Amazon streaming deal gets you three months of Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited for free, no promo code required. After three months, the price goes up to $9.99/month for Amazon Music Unlimited and $14.95/month for Audible Premium Plus.

There is one catch: This is a limited-time offer is only available for a limited time, so act fast to snag this Amazon deal. See more details here .

As for Prime Day, the annual sale for Prime members only will be held from July 12 through July 13. Not a member yet? Amazon does have one on-going free trial offer that you can always take advantage of — the site offers a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime . Aside from access to Prime Day deals, free shipping and shopping benefits, Amazon Prime members get access to Prime Video (home to TV shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty , The Boys , Outer Range , Harlem , The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and original movies like the Cinderella remake starring Camilla Cabello ).

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Summer Savings: This 32-Inch Insignia LED HD Smart Fire TV Is on Sale for $99

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Looking for a new TV, but don’t have much to spend? Amazon’s line of Fire TVs are consistently ranked among the best big-screen TVs you can buy online, and now, the site is offering a huge sale on HD and 4K UHD Fire TVs, like this 32-inch Insignia Smart TV, which is currently on sale for just $99. Watch cable live...
SHOPPING
Billboard

BTS Merch That’s Actually Worth Buying: 26 Collectibles K-Pop Lovers Won’t Be Able to Pass Up

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. BTS is one of the biggest groups in music, so it’s hard to find tons of available merchandise dedicated to the Bangtan Boys. Rare collectibles – like vinyl box sets and other exclusive and officially licensed limited-edition items from BTS Official Merch, Weverse and fan sites like BT21 Merch or special collaborations like the Casetify anniversary collection — tend to...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Father’s Day MasterClass Deal Gets You a Subscription for Just $2.50/Month

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. MasterClass is one of the best streaming platforms on the market, with online classes taught by some of the most accomplished creatives and celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art, cooking and even politics. MasterClass also delivers incredible value too, with pricing starting at just $15/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription). MasterClass pricing has been pretty much locked in at $15/month (or $180 for an annual subscription), and the site...
LIFESTYLE
Billboard

Brazil Steps Up Actions Against Digital Piracy in Music Industry

Brazilian authorities have stepped up their actions to tackle unlicensed streaming music services, blocking more than 450 infringing music apps that together have generated more than 10 million downloads, according to the Brazilian coordinator of the operation. Cybercrime police units from 11 states in Brazil, working with U.S. Homeland Security...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Bailey
Billboard

The Deals: NKOTB Signs With Epic Rights; Cloud Village Partners With SM Entertainment

New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) appointed Epic Rights as the group’s global licensing agent to develop a merchandise program worldwide. Starting this year through 2024, Epic Rights, which was acquired by Universal Music Group’s merchandising and brand management arm Bravado in 2019, will develop a licensing program for NKOTB across categories including apparel, footwear, accessories, gaming, spirits, home décor and collectibles. The initial product launch for some categories will arrive during the 2022 holiday season.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy