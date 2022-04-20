ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville Regional introduces new cardiac imaging tool

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOKEVILLE — The cardiology team at Cookeville Regional Medical Center is constantly innovating in diagnosing heart issues. With the introduction of HeartFlow Analysis, a new non-invasive test, physicians can diagnose and treat heart disease and reduce costs. “Historically, we have been faced with either using tests that were...

