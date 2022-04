Baltimore’s Motivational Champ Turned His Life Around, Leads Boxing Workout Classes. Boxers Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Uga competed in the ring on April 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. According to ESPN, Spence reigned victorious after a 10th-round technical knockout. Uga is a Cuban boxer who was left with a fractured eye from the hard-fought battle. Brendan Lee—a Baltimore-based, certified boxing trainer and coach— knows that National Physical Fitness & Sports Month is prime time for anyone to get in shape through boxing without giving and taking brutal hits.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO