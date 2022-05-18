Anderson Silva next fight: The ‘Spider’ returns on Saturday night

The latest Anderson Silva next fight news is in, and the legendary Octagon icon is expected back in action as a boxer in May. His bout will serve as the co-main event for the “The Global Titans Fight Series” card that takes place on a helipad in Dubai. Just like the event, “The Spider’s” next opponent is an unexpected and out-of-left-field choice.

Who will Anderson Silva next fight be against?

On May 14, on top of the Burj Al Arab hotel, Silva was set to face off with a fellow Brazilian cage-fighting veteran, and first-time boxer in Bruno Machado. The 12 years younger “Caveira” has been somewhat active in the cage recently. Having fought twice in 2019, and once each in 2020, 2021. All four came in the Abu Dhabi-based MMA promotion UAE Warriors, where he is currently the organization’s lightweight champion.

After the event was postponed due to the passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan the matchup will now take place on May 21.

How to watch the “Spider’s” fight on May 21

Silva vs Machado will serve as the co-main event of “The Global Titans Fight Series” card

The event takes place at the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai on May 21

Silva’s fight will air on the streaming service FITE at 2 PM ET

Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado preview

Silva vs Machado is expected to be an eight-round catchweight bout at 194-pounds. While Azeredo will do his best to offer up a competitive foe, this bout is more about entertainment and filling up the card with famous fighters casual fans will be familiar with. Case in point, the event is headlined by Floyd Mayweather ‘s next fight against former sparring partner Don Moore.

Age vs Youth: While he doesn’t have many things going for him in this fight, Machado’s youth and size difference should offer him some speed advantages. And just like any sport, speed can kill. However, the Brazilian MMA legend will have three inches in height and likely a notable reach advantage that should let him play the role of a sniper from range.

Bottom line: Silva vs Azeredo will likely be more competitive than Mayweather vs Moore. But just like the matchup between the former sparring partners, this fight is a showcase of a combat sports legend having one more great moment as a competitor.

What makes Anderson Silva so popular?

The Spiders Web: At his peak, Anderson Silva was a truly special mixed martial artist. He was a competitor that had a legitimate aura akin to Mike Tyson in his prime. Silva was a talent that beat some of his opponents before they even reached the cage. He was also a fighter that for a long-time defied age and was a pound-for-pound talent deep into his 30s.

Anderson Silva record (MMA): 34-11 (23 knockouts, 3 submissions)

34-11 (23 knockouts, 3 submissions) Anderson Silva boxing record: 2-0 (1 knockout)

2-0 (1 knockout) Anderson Silva age: 47-years-old

47-years-old Long before he competed in the UFC, Silva built his name in old school MMA organizations like Pride FC, Cage Rage, Shooto, and Rumble on the Rock

Silva became the UFC middleweight champion in his second fight in the Octagon

Silva defended the 185-pound title a then-record 11 straight times

During his unbeaten UFC run from ’06 to ’12, the Brazilian beat elite fighters and former world champions Dan Henderson, Rich Franklin, Demian Maia, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, and Forrest Griffin

After dominating the sport as one of its pound-for-pound best for six years, he would go 1-7-1 in his next nine UFC fights. With two ending early from serious leg injuries

Silva began his boxing career in 2021 by beating former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. by a split decision.

In September of 2021, the legend beat another former UFC great, Tito Ortiz, by first-round knockout to earn his second professional boxing victory

Anderson Silva’s sons Kalyl and Gabriel are working their way up to become professional Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters.

Anderson Silva’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2022, Silva’s net worth is reported to be $8 million .

