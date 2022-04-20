Molalla baseball drops DH to Huskies

Battling through rain and weather cancellations, the Indians are showing signs of improvement

The rites of spring season athletics is in full swing as rain is playing havoc with local high school sports schedules. The Molalla High baseball team got a pair of games in on April 15, dropping a doubleheader to North Marion.

Game 1 — North Marion 4, Molalla 2 This one turned into a good pitching match-up with Molalla's Zach Clinton providing five strong innings on the mound. Clinton gave up four earned runs against a good hitting Husky lineup.

"Tucker Ward came in for one inning and threw only 12 pitches to get the job done," coach Gary Miller said. "The defense was strong behind Clinton, only giving up two errors. Unfortunately, the Indians' bats were quiet in this one, pounding out only two hit and generating a pair of walks. Nyxon Hopping and Caden Alexander got the two Molalla hits.

Game 2 — North Marion 15, Molalla 0

"Game two started off looking like another battle, but the wheels came off in the fourth and fifth innings," Miller said. "North Marion scored four in each inning." Miller said the Indians committed costly errors that extended both innings "and wore out our starting pitcher Isaac Klementis. Isaac was throwing well but needed to be removed in the third due to an injury to his pitching arm." Tucker Ward came in relief but did not have his same stuff as the first game, Miller said. Jackson Baton finished up and threw well for one inning, recording two stirkeouts while giving up two walks and no runs. "We were much more aggressive with the bats, but seemed to hit everything right at a North Marion player," Miller said. "North Marion played very well on defense and came right at us with their pitching. We did collect three hits -- Nyxon Hopping, Zach Clinton, and Shad Stephens each collected base hits, we just could not capitalize with runners on base."

The losses dropped the Indians to 0-2 in league play and 1-9 overall.