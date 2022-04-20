ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Heart of Oregon announces youth summer jobs

By Heart of Oregon Corps
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

200 summer job opportunities available for youth ages 16 to 24 throughout Central Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SD11O_0fEzvXNr00

The following is a press release from Heart of Oregon Corps

Heart of Oregon Corps opens applications for summer job opportunities for 16-24-year-olds in Central Oregon.

After two years of reduced capacity in their programs due to COVID-19, HOC will resume operating at full, offering 200 job opportunities for local teens and young adults this summer. Opportunities are offered in the following locations throughout Central Oregon: Bend, Sisters, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, Warm Springs, and Crescent. Youth in all programs will gain work experience, leadership skills, and guided professional development, all while earning money and making friends.

"COYCC is an awesome summer job opportunity," says Brian Schmidt, a former Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps crew leader. "You get to spend your summer days outside, with friends, in beautiful locations. I think some of the prettiest places I have been in Central Oregon were during COYCC."

HOC's six programs include COYCC, AmeriCorps, Stewardship, Camp LEAD, the HOC Thrift Store, and YouthBuild. Collectively these programs are hiring for 150 positions, and HOC currently has 50 program participants who will continue in their current roles throughout the summer gaining valuable work and national service experience and job skills. Job opportunities/national service experience includes the following: working on public lands conservation projects, reducing wildfire fuels, building affordable housing, serving in childcare and youth programs, litter and recycling crew, and running a thrift store. HOC partners with local organizations such as the US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Deschutes County, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, Sisters Habitat for Humanity, Oregon Youth Transition Program, Camp Tamarack, the Children's Forest of Central Oregon, and other local nonprofits around Central Oregon for these summer job opportunities.

Youth ages 16-24 in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and Klamath County looking for summer jobs and national service positions are invited to apply online. No experience is necessary and all abilities are welcome. Detailed descriptions and applications for HOC's job opportunities can be found on Heart of Oregon's website at www.heartoforegon.org and if you are not sure what program is best suited for you give HOC a call at (541) 633-7834.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Oregon City library pioneering safety-specialist position

Circulation staff member to be responsible for addressing serious behavioral problems. Oregon City is looking for an "experienced, outgoing and compassionate person" to serve as the public library's first safety specialist. In requesting the position, Oregon City Library Director Greg Williams took cues from nearby libraries who employ similar positions,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

LOOKING BACK: A 1922 visit to Bend

Visit the rustic Pilot Butte Hotel back when Bend had only 7,000 residents and. One wintry morning in August, we left Madras for an auto trip to Bend. There was frost that morning and the wind was cold and nipping but the sun soon warmed up the atmosphere and the 50-mile ride was in record time. The road parallels the Cascade Range of mountains and at times as many as 14 snow caps can be counted. Wild and picturesque is the scenery at Trail Crossing which is one of the places where swimming is enjoyed by moonlight. Farther on the lava formations which rise up like a great wall, have been called "Oregon's back bone." We make a pleasant acquaintance through the courtesy of our host for the trip. Redmond is a flourishing little city attractive homes and up to date business houses, schools, churches and other public buildings.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent, OR
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Redmond, OR
City
Prineville, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Japanese Garden to expand with eye on arts

The Forest Park-adjacent campus was bought from the Salvation Army during the pandemic.Portland Japanese Garden held a handover ceremony Thursday evening at the former Salvation Army home for young women on the edge of Forest Park. The Garden bought the house designed by famed architect A.E. Doyle and three other buildings on the property for $4.2 million, with a view to turning it into a sibling organization called the Japan Institute. The new site will host visiting artists and gardeners learning Japanese gardening methods, will house a dark room, ceramic studio and other artist studios, and the chapel will become...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Edison Apartments in Gresham sell for nearly $20 million

Gresham is expected to be a hot spot for big growth in rentals, according to multifamily property investors. The Edison Apartments have sold for $19.5 million as of April 8, according to independent commercial real estate firm Kidder Matthews, who represented the seller. Built in 2020, the Edison Apartments is...
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Schmidt
Portland Tribune

Latinx community hub coming to Gresham

The Latino Network receives large donation to help fund its Latinx service center. Latino Network, a Portland-based provider of culturally specific services in the Latinx community, has received a $1.5 million donation that will help fund the construction of the organization's planned Metro Eastside facility, La Plaza Esperanza, which will be located at 312 S.E. 165th Ave. in Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Former Sherwood chamber chief pursues new business

Corey Kearsley and his wife start Prepare Your Affairs, a business that advises families during a period of grief. It didn't take long for the former executive director of the Sherwood Area Chamber of Commerce to find a new niche in the community. Corey Kearsley, along with his wife, Katie...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Center for Native Arts and Cultures opens in Southeast Portland

New exhibit officially launches Native Arts and Cultures Foundation effort to raise awareness of Indigenous art.The first official Native American art exhibit has opened at the historic Yale Union Laundry building in Southeast Portland, and it just feels right. The space is now called the Center for Native Arts and Cultures, after the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation took over ownership of the building in 2020. The inaugural exhibition is called "Where the Waters Come Together." The building was donated by previous owners as part of a real and tangible result in the land back movement — right in the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Programs#Us Forest Service#Affordable Housing#Oregon Corps#Madras#Coycc#Americorps#Stewardship Camp Lead#The Hoc Thrift Store#Youthbuild#Worki
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County court sides with petitioners wanting public access for Oswego Lake

The court makes its ruling in the first of two phases of the trial, stating that the lake is subject to Public Trust Doctrine. The Clackamas County Circuit Court sided with petitioners in phase one of the trial over whether Oswego Lake should be publicly accessible, ruling that the land is subject to Public Trust Doctrine and that the lake was navigable at statehood in 1859. This means that a second phase of the trial will take place in July and determine whether the city of Lake Oswego's policies restricting access to the lake are lawful.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Light rail likely for I-5 replacement bridge

The debate over light rail killed a previous attempt to build a replacement bridge. A replacement for the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Oregon and Washington will likely include light rail, a longstanding issue between stakeholders on either side of the two states' border. Staff members planning the massive replacement effort...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Mobile Food Pantry changes days

NeighborImpact mobile pantry provides food free to anyone regardless of income. The Mobile Food Pantry will visit the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center in Madras on the first Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For the next four months those dates include May 6, June 3, July...
MADRAS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Portland Tribune

Letters to the editor

Pegasus spyware, McLeod-Skinner and trash around homeless camps are on readers' minds this week. In 2017, Tobias Read and the Oregon State Treasury put $233 million of PERS money into a disreputable spyware company named Pegasus that proceeded to hack Oregonian's phones and track dissidents on behalf of authoritarian regimes. The spyware company is now under U.S. sanctions as an enemy of the U.S. and most of our investment is lost.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon City considering parking-fee hikes downtown

Officials say higher rates would encourage more turnover, less frustration for shoppers seeking spots. This summer, Oregon City commissioners will consider recommendations to increase rates for parking downtown to encourage turnover of shoppers and diners. City officials say parking fees help encourage use of downtown spaces for short-term, limited-duration parking.
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Milwaukie middle school creates bilingual 'cultural incubator'

Classes and after-school activities help students understand Hispanic culture at Alder Creek Middle School. The best thing about the Dual Language Immersion Program at Alder Creek Middle School is the collaboration of DLI team members, said Molly Little, the associate director of teaching, learning and professional development for the North Clackamas School District.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Hats off to North Marion FFA

North Marion FFA students excel 2022 Oregon FFA State Convention held in Redmond. The North Marion High School FFA Chapter compiled several accolades during the 2022 Oregon FFA State Convention held on March 18 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. The honorees were Sydney Bircher, Charlie...
REDMOND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy