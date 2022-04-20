Heart of Oregon announces youth summer jobs

200 summer job opportunities available for youth ages 16 to 24 throughout Central Oregon

The following is a press release from Heart of Oregon Corps

Heart of Oregon Corps opens applications for summer job opportunities for 16-24-year-olds in Central Oregon.

After two years of reduced capacity in their programs due to COVID-19, HOC will resume operating at full, offering 200 job opportunities for local teens and young adults this summer. Opportunities are offered in the following locations throughout Central Oregon: Bend, Sisters, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, Warm Springs, and Crescent. Youth in all programs will gain work experience, leadership skills, and guided professional development, all while earning money and making friends.

"COYCC is an awesome summer job opportunity," says Brian Schmidt, a former Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps crew leader. "You get to spend your summer days outside, with friends, in beautiful locations. I think some of the prettiest places I have been in Central Oregon were during COYCC."

HOC's six programs include COYCC, AmeriCorps, Stewardship, Camp LEAD, the HOC Thrift Store, and YouthBuild. Collectively these programs are hiring for 150 positions, and HOC currently has 50 program participants who will continue in their current roles throughout the summer gaining valuable work and national service experience and job skills. Job opportunities/national service experience includes the following: working on public lands conservation projects, reducing wildfire fuels, building affordable housing, serving in childcare and youth programs, litter and recycling crew, and running a thrift store. HOC partners with local organizations such as the US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Deschutes County, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, Sisters Habitat for Humanity, Oregon Youth Transition Program, Camp Tamarack, the Children's Forest of Central Oregon, and other local nonprofits around Central Oregon for these summer job opportunities.

Youth ages 16-24 in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, and Klamath County looking for summer jobs and national service positions are invited to apply online. No experience is necessary and all abilities are welcome. Detailed descriptions and applications for HOC's job opportunities can be found on Heart of Oregon's website at www.heartoforegon.org and if you are not sure what program is best suited for you give HOC a call at (541) 633-7834.

