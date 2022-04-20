ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos 3-round NFL mock draft

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
With the 2022 NFL draft just over one week away, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling recently published a new three-round NFL mock draft.

Easterling’s mock has the Broncos using their first pick (No. 64 overall in the second round) to select Alabama linebacker Christian Harris. Given that other mock drafts have Harris going off the board at No. 52 overall on average, landing him in the bottom of the second would be good value for Denver.

After that, the Broncos select Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele with their initial third-round pick (No. 75). That would represent another good value pick for Denver as mocks have Faalele going at No. 57 on average.

To finish up the three-round mock, Easterling has the Broncos adding Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller at No. 96 overall in the third round. Spiller, who rushed for 1,011 yards last season, would be a good complement to Javonte Williams in Denver’s backfield.

To view Easterling’s complete three-round mock, visit Draft Wire.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

