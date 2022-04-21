ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros claim City Connect uniform debut sales record by 329%, team touts

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJqzD_0fEzlv9v00

The Houston Astros have played just one game in their brand new "Space City" uniforms, but they've already set records across the majors.

Ahead of the on-field debut of the NASA-themed gear Wednesday night, the team announced its jersey set a record for the most City Connect uniforms sold on launch day - by 329% more than the second-best team's debut.

Houston was the ninth MLB team to debut an alternative jersey under the Nike City Connect collection, which began during the 2021 season.

SEE ALSO: Astros reveal space-themed City Connect uniforms

"The designs (of the City Connect Series) explore a franchise's connection to its city and its fanbase, each with distinct personalities, values, customs and traditions," Nike said.

The Space City gear marries the city's rich space travel history, as shown in the uniform's lettering, as well as the jerseys' recognizable navy and orange color palette.

The team also claimed these distinctions as part of its successful Space City launch:

  • Space City launch day at the Astros Team Store outsold the 2017 World Series Champion Gold Rush event by 73%.
  • The Sunday, April 10 launch had the team store's second-largest non-game day sales total ever, just behind the day after the Astros won the 2017 World Series.
  • Jose Altuve's Space City jersey was the most popular uniform sold on launch day, followed by Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez.

Space City jerseys and hats are being sold at the Astros Team Store at Union Station, as well as inside the ballpark at all merchandise locations during games. And the Astros have a special section of their website dedicated to the new look .

The Astros got to officially break in the new look during a game when their series with the Los Angeles Angels concluded Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
ABC13 Houston

Blue Jays try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Astros

LINE: Astros -132, Blue Jays +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros. Houston is 6-8 overall and 1-4 at home. The Astros have a 3-5 record in games when...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Gear#City Connect#The Houston Astros#Nasa#The Astros Team Store
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC13 Houston

Facundo Quignon's late goal lifts FC Dallas over Dynamo

Facundo Quignon's stunning goal three minutes into second-half stoppage time was the winner as FC Dallas scored twice in the late stages to beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 Saturday in Frisco, Texas, in this season's first rendition of the Texas Derby. Quignon waited at the back post for a corner...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy