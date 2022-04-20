Tuscaloosa Police Seek 16-Year-Old Missing Since Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bessie Collins, 87, a woman who was reported missing for three days has been found dead. She was the subject of a Silver Alert over the weekend after she was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday morning near 49th and Walrond. KCPD was found Thursday morning near Blue Parkway and Elmwood, police stated.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 29 DAYS AGO