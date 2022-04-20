ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Certification Programs Launch First Cohort

By Nika Anschuetz
Cover picture for the articleDarren Lyman was in fifth grade when he got his first migraine. His memory of it is crystal clear, kicking off a two-decade quest for a solution. In 2009, he found it. Medical marijuana. “If your brain was a hard drive, and a laser was writing to the hard...

Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
