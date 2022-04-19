ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Sunscreen's Not Just For Summer

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people think sunscreen is just for hot summer days on...

www.bbc.co.uk

Shape Magazine

This Coola Sunscreen Serum Will Replace Three of Your Skin-Care Products

You've probably heard it time and again: Sunscreen is the most important part of any skin-care routine. Unfortunately, though, finding the right face sunscreen isn't always easy. There are a lot of factors to consider (e.g. skin type, skin concerns) and plenty of formulas have chalky, hard-to-blend consistencies and leave behind a white cast. With so many options on the market, figuring out the best SPF for you and your skin can require a bit of trial and error.
In Style

Sunscreen Mists Are the Hassle-Free Way to Reapply SPF Over Makeup — Here Are 4 I Swear by

I am a broken record but remembering to apply (and constantly reapply) sunscreen is the secret to youth —I am only slightly exaggerating. Sun damage creates some of the most visible signs of aging and obviously, puts you at risk for melanoma. That first layer of sunscreen is personally a no-brainer but reapplication is the bane of my existence. The only solution that helps me remain diligent in my sunscreen practices is using an SPF mist.
#Sunscreen#Skin Cancer#Skincare#Ageing
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Start Eating Immediately Over 40 To Brighten Dull Skin

As the weather gets warmer, many of us naturally want to show off more glowing, radiant skin. If your complexion has felt and looked dull or sunken, this could be signaling that you need to hydrate more, exercise regularly, stick to a consistent sleep schedule, and of course, consume a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet. We checked in with skincare experts for 4 food suggestions that are often linked to brighter, more luminous skin over 40. Read on for tips from Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist at Loxa Beauty and Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, dermatologist and founder of Future Bright Dermatology.
StyleCaster

This ‘Mind-Blowing’ $26 Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Really Leaves Your Skin Lifted & Hydrated’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re coming out of a brisk winter, your skin doesn’t magically stop getting dry and dehydrated just because it’s spring. Leave it to one special powerhouse skincare ingredient to nurse your skin back to health. Everyone could benefit from some hyaluronic acid action in their skincare routine, regardless of the climate or season. It’s the type of ingredient that shows skin-altering changes year-round. However, not all hyaluronic acid-packed products are made the...
In Style

Ginger Is the Brightening Skincare Ingredient You May Have Never Thought To Use

Ginger might be fundamental in the teas, juices, and smoothies you drink, but as it turns out, it deserves a spot in your skincare routine, too. The ingredient, which has been used in product formulations for decades (and in traditional medicine for centuries), is becoming more and more popular among skincare enthusiasts these days.
FireRescue1

RevSkin Cream: #1 Anti Aging Formula for Young & Beautiful Skin

Having smooth, awesome skin is the dream. However, as you age, your skin dries out, wrinkles appear, and you are left tendency more prepared than any time in ongoing memory. Which is the explanation you really want the RevSkin Cream Anti Aging Cream. With this unfathomable adversary of developing conditions, you'll get a noteworthy blend of top-notch peptides and various enhancements so you can get speedy, vivacious results. In only several livelihoods, your skin will look and feel younger and more worthwhile than at some other time.
PopSugar

These 6 Essential Products Are Gentle Enough For Sensitive Skin

For sensitive skin types, there are far more important things to consider than what products are flying off the shelves in the skin-care department. As much fun as it may seem to try the hottest new beauty innovations, there's no telling how skin may react, so it's often best to stick to the usual or only make the jump if there's backing from a trustworthy source who understands the ins and outs of having sensitive skin. But hey, beauty is ever evolving, and so should be the products on your beauty shelf (except for a few mainstays). And because we get it, we've rounded up six sensitive-skin heroes for a daily, fuss-free routine, because when it comes to sensitive skin, less is more.
shefinds

Dermatologists Say These Ingredients Are Actually Useless For Wrinkles

Curating a top-notch, personalized skincare routine can be a great way to reduce signs of aging. However, with so many products claiming to have anti-aging effects, it can be hard to know which ones are the real deal. Many times, you may run into disappointment when you realize that the serum you spent big bucks on does nothing for your wrinkles.
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take Over 40 To Keep Your Skin Glowing

Supporting your skin to be as healthy as it can be is a vital investment, as this act of self-care can greatly improve other aspects of your life, like mental health and self-esteem. If you already eat a well-balanced diet, hydrate often, exercise regularly, stick to a consistent sleep schedule, have a dermatologist-approved skincare routine and now are considering supplementation over 40, read on for tips and suggestions from skincare and health experts. We checked in with supplement expert Jordan Dorn, holistic nutritionist and co-founder of Zuma Nutrition, as well as registered nutritionist, personal trainer and health expert Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, of ASYSTEM, for 3 supplements you need on your radar to age gracefully.
MindBodyGreen

Everything To Know About LED Light Therapy Facials, From Top Estheticians

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If there's a golden rule in skin care, it's to mind your sun exposure. It's no joke that 80% of the signs of skin aging are due to UV damage—so when you see people placing those trendy, light-up masks on their face, you might raise a brow. Sounds like a recipe for sagging skin, no?
Allure

The Ultra-Sheer Bliss Block Star Sunscreen Will Give You Zero Excuses Not to Use SPF

Even though sunscreen is the most important part of anyone’s skin-care routine, most people rarely wear it on a daily basis. Ask them why, and they’ll give you a long list of reasons: sunscreen is too greasy, chalky, uncomfortable, pills up under makeup. What if I told you there’s one that will make you actually look forward to smoothing on SPF? Well, allow me to introduce you to Bliss Block Star Mineral Daily Sunscreen. The 100-percent mineral, sheer-tinted sunscreen is so dreamy and lightweight that it’s sure to turn you into a devotee of consistent UV protection.
Hello Magazine

Best eczema creams to soothe dry itchy skin this season - and all year round

Eczema is a skin condition, which can leave your skin dry, red, flaky, itchy and sore. While some may be prescribed treatments from medical experts, some can find comfort in high street emollients and sensitive topical creams too. Some advise warm baths to soothe the irritated areas, and bandages to...
dogster.com

Herbal Shampoo & Hot-Spot Treatments

Dogs get skin issues, just like we do, depending on the weather, allergens in the air and grass, or various bug bites. Signs of discomfort can be persistent scratching or itching, biting or licking their paws, or picking at a particularly irritated or infected spot, called a hot spot. Wouldn’t...
