Mick Jagger has praised Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly for bringing “life” to a new generation of rock music.During a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, the 78-year-old singer said: “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few.“You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kid of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll,” Jagger said.The Rolling Stones frontman also ruled out any rumours of his retirement, and that forthcoming shows by his band...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO