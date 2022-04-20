Toledo Continues To Be House Of Horrors For Saints, Blanked 11-0 By Mud Hens

The Bowie Baysox walked off the Akron RubberDucks in ten innings on Thursday night, taking their third-straight game over the Southwest Division foe. An early pitching duel eventually saw a tight lead change in favor of Bowie, a late tying run by Akron, and Adam Hall’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the tenth inning to deliver Bowie the 3-2 win. Bowie’s offense was stagnant to start, taking until the third inning to place a baserunner when Dylan Harris singled to left field. Despite the first half of the game saw little action, Bowie showed life in the fifth when Zach Watson cranked a full count, two-out triple to left field, Bowie’s first runner to reach scoring position in the game. While the triple did not end up amounting to any runs, Adam Hall and Gunnar Henderson started the next inning off with a pair of quick singles, both of which were brought home courtesy of a Joey Ortiz double which barely bounced fair.

AKRON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO