HURON TWP. — A house remodel in Huron Township took an unexpected turn when excavators unearthed what appears to be the remains of a human skeleton in a backyard. The Erie County Sheriff's Office received a bizarre call on Tuesday from an excavation crew that had uncovered partial skeletal remains in the yard of a private residence on Galloway Road. According to a release from the sheriff's office, detectives showed up to the dig as well as Erie County Coroner Brian Baxter. Baxter determined that the partial remains were human.

INVESTIGATION ・ 1 DAY AGO