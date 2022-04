ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man has pleaded guilty to killing the mother of his child in a dispute over child support in Spanish Lake in 2019. According to police, 27-year-old Kanika Martin was sitting on her couch inside her apartment in the 11900 block of Sagunto Court around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2019 when she was hit by two bullets that were fired from the outside.

