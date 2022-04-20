ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

AURP to Host 2022 BIO Health Caucus on "Growing Bio Clusters and Bio Companies" June 12-13 in San Diego

 2 days ago

AURP BIO Health Caucus meets in-person before the start of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) 2022 International Convention. TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / AURP, the leading non-profit representing research parks, innovation districts and regional technology clusters, today announced its BIO Health Caucus will take place in-person, June...

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
Paige Introduces Bio-Based and Recycled Steel Eyewear

Click here to read the full article. Jeans are not the only products denim brands are working to make more circular. Paige introduces this spring its first-ever range of eyewear range, with a focus on sustainable materials. Consisting of three unisex/men’s styles and three for women, most of the sunglasses are made from biodegradable acetate consisting of 76 percent bio-based content. The others are made from 100 percent recycled steel. The nylon lenses are made with 39 percent plant oils and are also biodegradable. Sustainability is carried into the recycled metal hinges used in the collection. Designs lean into mid-century shapes. Frames...
Dressbarn’s Pricing Scheme ‘False and Misleading,’ Lawsuit Claims

Click here to read the full article. The plaintiff’s counsel, which has tracked the pricing of the retailer’s merchandise since 2020, argue Dressbarn violated a California law. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhy Nike's Working Double Time to Keep This 'Embarrassing' Data Under Wraps'This Is Not a Skate Shoe': Why Vans Is Suing Over 'Transformational' SneakerDid Valentino Steal Trade Secrets?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
California Mid-State Fair Announces Journey to Perform

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Journey has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be the band’s fourth appearance at the Fair, having last performed eight years ago in 2014.
Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
