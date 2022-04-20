AURP to Host 2022 BIO Health Caucus on "Growing Bio Clusters and Bio Companies" June 12-13 in San Diego

Click here to read the full article. The plaintiff’s counsel, which has tracked the pricing of the retailer’s merchandise since 2020, argue Dressbarn violated a California law. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhy Nike's Working Double Time to Keep This 'Embarrassing' Data Under Wraps'This Is Not a Skate Shoe': Why Vans Is Suing Over 'Transformational' SneakerDid Valentino Steal Trade Secrets?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO