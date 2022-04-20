ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, UT

Applied Minerals Submits Application for U.S. DOE STTR Phase II Award for Halloysite-Derived Silicon Project

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago

EUREKA, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Applied Minerals, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'AMI') (OTC:AMNL), a leading producer of halloysite clay and natural iron oxides for high-value industrial applications, submitted its application for a U.S. Department of Energy STTR Phase II award with respect to the further development of...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

