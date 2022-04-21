Man accused of assaulting woman, holding her against her will

Bonugli Jr.

A man landed behind bars for assaulting a woman and holding her against her will, according to Laredo police.

Steed Bonugli Jr., 29, was arrested and charged with assault family violence and unlawful restraint.

A domestic dispute was reported at about 4:04 p.m. April 16 at an apartment located in the 200 block of West Bustamante Street. Officers encountered Bonugli, who was yelling and uncooperative. He was then detained and placed inside a police unit.

Police then spoke to a woman. She stated she had been with Bonugli for about four years. She stated she and Bonugli started arguing over an issue involving the children. After they got into a heated argument, she wanted to leave to avoid further dispute. But Bonugli got upset and yelled at her not to leave, according to the arrest affidavit.

She added that the argument turned physical when Bonugli held her against her will and held her by the neck area. She added they had arguments before, but Bonugli went overboard this time, court documents state. Officers said they saw a “noticeable abrasion” on the woman’s neck, states the affidavit.