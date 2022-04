MIAM(CBSMiami) — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says there must be compassion for the LGBTQ+ community and he says he has spoken with members of that community who feel threatened by recent rules and regulations passed in different parts of the country. Murthy, a graduate of Miami Palmetto Senior High School, met with health care workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital and was in South Florida for a listening session with LGBTQ+ youth and college students and was here for a commencement address at Miami Dade College. Murthy told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I want to say as a doctor foremost I was...

MIAMI, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO